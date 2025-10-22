Five virtual employees working nonstop at Dubai Police since 2019

These digital employees have become a key element in Dubai Police’s future strategies
Dubai Police has been relying on virtual employees powered by Robotic Process Automation (RPA) since 2019 to handle digital and administrative tasks around the clock—without a single break.
Over the past seven years, this smart system has grown to include five virtual employees who have become an essential part of the force’s digital ecosystem, helping speed up work, reduce errors, and improve service quality.
The initiative is part of Dubai Police’s ongoing digital transformation journey and reflects its vision to become a global leader in smart and innovative policing. By automating repetitive tasks such as data entry, request processing, and system checks, the virtual employees free up human staff to focus on work that requires analysis, decision-making, and creativity.
Major General Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, Director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police, said the project highlights the leadership’s commitment to investing in advanced AI technologies to serve the community better.
“These virtual employees redefine the concept of modern policing in line with Dubai’s vision to be a global digital capital,” he said. “They help us deliver faster and more accurate services while allowing our teams to focus on tasks that need human insight and innovation.”
Hessa Al Baloushi, Director of the Smart Applications Department at the General Department of Artificial Intelligence, explained that virtual employees are now part of the workflow in eight main departments, including Finance, Human Resources, Airport Security, and the Security of Establishments, Facilities and Emergencies, among others.
She added that these digital employees have become a key element in supporting Dubai Police’s future strategies, especially in artificial intelligence and institutional development, reflecting the force’s global leadership in adopting smart solutions to enhance quality of life and ensure community safety.
With these ongoing efforts, Dubai Police continues to strengthen its position as a forward-thinking organisation that uses technology to improve performance, save time, and make Dubai one of the safest and smartest cities in the world.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox