Five virtual employees working nonstop at Dubai Police since 2019

Hessa Al Baloushi, Director of the Smart Applications Department at the General Department of Artificial Intelligence, explained that virtual employees are now part of the workflow in eight main departments, including Finance, Human Resources, Airport Security, and the Security of Establishments, Facilities and Emergencies, among others.

“These virtual employees redefine the concept of modern policing in line with Dubai’s vision to be a global digital capital,” he said. “They help us deliver faster and more accurate services while allowing our teams to focus on tasks that need human insight and innovation.”

The initiative is part of Dubai Police’s ongoing digital transformation journey and reflects its vision to become a global leader in smart and innovative policing. By automating repetitive tasks such as data entry, request processing, and system checks, the virtual employees free up human staff to focus on work that requires analysis, decision-making, and creativity.

