Dubai crypto donations: Innovative charitable service launched

The department affirmed that the new service will enhance the readiness of the charitable sector to receive donations through diverse methods that meet donors’ needs, and will further support Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation in humanitarian work.

Mohammed Musbeh Dahi, Executive Director of the Charitable Activities Sector at the department, said: “The launch of the service to receive donations through virtual assets reflects our commitment to developing the charitable work ecosystem in Dubai and providing innovative solutions that enhance donors’ ease of access to approved charitable channels. At the department, we are keen to ensure the highest levels of governance and transparency through clear policies and precise regulatory procedures that protect donors and support the sustainability of humanitarian work.”

This initiative is based on the department’s general policy for regulating fundraising activities related to virtual assets, which aims to protect donors’ funds, enhance transparency, and ensure compliance with approved regulatory standards. The department also organised a series of introductory workshops to clarify the procedures and operational requirements for associations wishing to adopt the service.

The launch of this service aligns with the emirate’s digital transformation policy and future-focused vision, contributing to the development and efficiency of the charitable donations ecosystem, while providing modern options for donors in line with global trends in the virtual assets sector.

