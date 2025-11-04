Turkish Airlines secures $412 million financing from Bank of China

Transaction marks new phase in Turkish Airlines’ efforts to broaden funding sources
Dubai: Turkish Airlines has completed a landmark financing deal worth 2.9 billion Chinese yuan (approximately $412 million) with the Bank of China, in a move that strengthens its long-term growth and financial diversification strategy.
The five-year facility, arranged by Bank of China Turkey A.Ş. with participation from BOC Macau Branch as lender, will support the flag carrier’s key development initiatives, including fleet expansion, business growth, and infrastructure projects at Istanbul Airport.
The transaction marks a new phase in Turkish Airlines’ efforts to broaden its funding sources and reinforces financial cooperation between Türkiye and China. The deal aligns with both nations’ strategic objectives to deepen economic and commercial ties.
Assoc. Prof. Murat Şeker, Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee at Turkish Airlines, said the partnership reflects the airline’s focus on sustainable and inclusive growth.
“We are pleased to deepen our collaboration with Bank of China through this important financing transaction. As Turkish Airlines continues to pursue sustainable growth and global expansion, we highly value the trust and partnership established with leading international institutions such as Bank of China. This cooperation not only strengthens our flag carrier’s financial position but also contributes to the broader economic and cultural ties between Türkiye and China,” Şeker said.
Industry analysts note that the financing underscores Turkish Airlines’ growing access to international credit markets and China’s expanding role in global aviation financing.
The airline, which flies to more countries than any other carrier, continues to build on its strategic 2033 centennial vision, which includes expanding its fleet, enhancing operational capacity, and investing in sustainable aviation technologies.
The Bank of China facility is expected to provide the capital flexibility needed to advance these long-term goals while reinforcing Turkish Airlines’ position as a leading global network airline.
Turkish Airlines said it remains focused on adopting innovative, diversified financing solutions that align with its commitment to financial resilience and sustainability in the global aviation industry.
