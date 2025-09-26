Boeing scores Turkish Airlines order for 50 planes, options for more

Deal covers as many as 225 jets following a White House meeting between Trump, Erdogan
Boeing Co. landed one of its biggest deals this year, with Turkish Airlines agreeing to buy as many as 225 jets following a White House meeting between President Donald Trump and Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Turkey’s flagship carrier will purchase 50 787 Dreamliners, with options for 25 more, according to a stock exchange filing Friday. Deliveries are scheduled between 2029 and 2034.
Talks with Boeing for 150 narrowbodies — 100 firm and 50 options for the 737 Max 8 and Max 10 — have also been completed, pending a final agreement with engine maker CFM International Inc., Turkish Airlines said.
Negotiations are ongoing with Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC and General Electric Co for the purchase of wing-mounted engines, spare engines, and engine maintenance services for the widebody 787 aircraft.
Aircraft deals have become a staple of Trump’s meetings with foreign leaders. In recent months, he’s taken credit for getting major purchases over the line, from British Airways buying US-made jets to Qatar placing the biggest widebody order in Boeing’s history.
The Turkish accord gives Trump a win as he seeks to reduce the US trade deficit and burnish his dealmaking credentials. For Erdogan, it marks progress toward resolving a standoff over Lockheed Martin Corp.’s F-35 fighter jets that strained ties between the NATO allies.
The Boeing order could exceed $22 billion based on Ishka Ltd. valuations that account for industry-standard discounts. Turkish Airlines, which has ambitions to nearly double its fleet in the next decade and make Istanbul a global hub, also ordered as many as 230 jets from Airbus SE in 2023.
Erdogan has championed a strong national carrier to help put Turkey and its $1.4 trillion economy on the global map. Turkish Airlines says it already flies to more countries than any other carrier, using its hub in Istanbul as a major transfer point.
--With assistance from Siddharth Philip.
(Updates with details throughout.)
