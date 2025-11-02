Dubai: Emirates secured financing for five of six new Airbus A350-900 aircraft through a Japanese Operating Lease with Call Option (JOLCO) arranged by HSBC, marking its return to the JOLCO market after six years. Financing for the sixth aircraft is under way.

The deal supports Emirates’ fleet renewal and expansion strategy while diversifying its funding sources beyond traditional financing. The JOLCO structure provides the airline with competitive pricing and flexible terms as it continues to modernise its fleet.

"This latest financing demonstrates the strength of that relationship and our shared confidence in the UAE’s aviation sector. As we approach our 80 th anniversary in the UAE next year, we remain committed to connecting local champions like Emirates with international capital and opportunity.

The meeting underscored a relationship that stretches back 40 years — to Emirates’ very first aircraft purchase. Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive Officer, UAE, HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, said: “Over the last 40 years, HSBC has supported Emirates’ journey from its very first aircraft to its position today as one of the world’s leading airlines.

Emirates’ collaboration with HSBC spans several major transactions, including the first Export Credit Agency–guaranteed Sukuk in the aviation sector, which was also the largest ECA-backed debt capital markets deal of its kind at the time.

