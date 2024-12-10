Dubai: A five-bedroom beachfront Signature Villa at Six Senses Palm Jumeirah has been sold for a staggering Dh130 million. The transaction represents the highest sale achieved in the project and secures its place among the top ten most expensive branded residences sold in 2024. The sale further highlights the continued growth of the prime and super-prime branded residences sector and the enduring strength of Dubai's off-plan market.
"Super prime branded residences have become one of the driving forces in the global real estate market, attracting the attention of buyers in key cities like Miami, New York, and London," says George Azar, CEO of Dubai Sotheby's International Realty.
The exceptional villa, one of only nine exclusive Signature Villas, boasts hand-selected Italian marble, rich, sustainable teakwood finishes, and high-end branded fittings. Fully serviced and managed by Six Senses, residents enjoy unparalleled access to the resort's world-class amenities and personalized services. The villa is expected to be ready by October 2025.
Branded residences are experiencing an unprecedented surge in Dubai, with industry data revealing Dh28.8 billion in sales recorded in the first half of 2024 alone – a remarkable 12.6 per cent of the city's total transaction value. This impressive figure represents a 44 per cent year-on-year increase in transaction volume for branded residences.
Dubai Sotheby's recently set a record for the most expensive villa sold on Jumeirah Bay Island for Dh175 million. They recently closed the most expensive villa sale in Abu Dhabi at Dh130 million.