Dubai: With the holiday season approaching, Emirates has issued a travel advisory for passengers departing Dubai. The airline expects a significant surge in travelers throughout December, especially between December 12-15, 20-22, and 27-29.

Emirates forecasts a nearly 20 per cent increase in daily departures from Dubai International Airport, with peak days seeing up to 89,000 passengers.

To ensure a smooth travel experience, the airline recommends arriving at least three hours before your flight. Passengers can streamline their journey by utilising a variety of check-in options, including online check-in, airport self-service kiosks, and home check-in.

Headed out of Dubai? Here's what you need to know:

Passengers should arrive at the airport at least three hours before departure and pay attention to boarding times to avoid delays. Emirates offers a range of convenient check-in options to enhance the travel experience:

Travel tips for a seamless flight:

Arrive arly: Ensure a stress-free experience by arriving at the airport at least 3 hours before your flight.

Multiple check-in options: Choose the most convenient method:

Emirates app: Check-in, manage bookings, pre-order meals, and more, all on your phone (available 48 hours before departure).

Early baggage drop: Save time at the airport by dropping off your luggage the night before (24 hours for most destinations, 12 hours for US).

City check-in: Skip airport queues by checking in at dedicated Emirates City Check-In locations in DIFC or Ajman (up to 24 hours in advance).

Home Check-In: Enjoy the ultimate convenience with in-home check-in for First Class and Skywards Platinum members (Dubai & Sharjah).

Enhanced Airport Experience: Relax in the revamped First & Business Class Check-In areas at DXB, utilize self-service kiosks, and take advantage of priority boarding for families with young children (complimentary strollers available).

Travel reminders

Pack smart: Ensure your luggage adheres to baggage allowances and restrictions.

Duty-ree on demand: Pre-order duty-free favorites on EmiratesRED.com for in-seat delivery (up to 40 hours before your flight).

Extra support: People of Determination have access to dedicated staff and priority services.