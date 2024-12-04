Sharjah: Sharjah Police on Wednesday said its operations room managed 41,443 calls to the 999 and 901 call centres during the 53rd Eid Al Etihad celebrations.

Sharjah Police reported that the 999 emergency call centre handled around 35,123 calls, while the 901 non-emergency centre dealt with 6,320 calls.

The force deployed 241 patrols at celebration sites, parks, residential neighbourhoods, and along internal and external roads in Sharjah and the eastern and central regions, which helped in achieving zero fatalities and serious accidents.

The operations centre has been on high alert since the holidays began last weekend, coordinating with all operations rooms in the central and eastern regions to ensure effective responses to incoming calls and rapid incident management.