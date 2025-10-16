UAE mosques to hold special rain prayer on Friday

The prayer begins 30 minutes before Friday congregation
Dubai: A special prayer for rain, known in Arabic as Salaat Al Istisqaa, will be held tomorrow across all mosques in the UAE, following the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The prayer, which will take place half an hour before Friday congregational prayers, will see worshippers invoking Allah Almighty to bless the nation with rain and mercy. The practice follows the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, who encouraged prayers for rain during times of drought.
Religious scholars note that Salaat Al Istisqaa is a communal supplication, reflecting both the spiritual and social dimensions of Islamic tradition. It serves as a reminder of human reliance on divine mercy and the importance of unity in seeking the blessings of Allah.
Authorities have urged residents to participate in the prayer with sincerity and devotion, emphasising the significance of turning to faith during periods of environmental need. The call to prayer is expected to be observed in mosques nationwide, highlighting the UAE’s enduring commitment to spiritual practices and the preservation of Islamic heritage.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox