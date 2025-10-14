GOLD/FOREX
UAE President calls for rain prayer on Friday, October 17

Sheikh Mohamed called upon everyone to pray to bless the nation with rain and mercy

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has called for a prayer for rain, known in Arabic as Salaat Al Istisqaa, to be performed at all mosques across the UAE, on Friday, 17th October, half an hour before the Friday prayer.

President called upon everyone to pray to Allah Almighty to bless the nation with rain and mercy, in line with the Sunnah (traditions) of Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him.

