UAE Fatwa Council states that the Eclipse Prayer is recommended for all men and women
Abu Dhabi: The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat has urged Muslims to perform the Eclipse Prayer on Sunday evening, September 7, following the tradition of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) to observe prescribed prayers during cosmic events.
The call comes ahead of a lunar eclipse announced by the International Astronomical Centre, which is expected to begin at 8:27pm, reach its peak at 10:12pm, and end at 11:57pm.
The UAE Council for Fatwa stated that the Eclipse Prayer is recommended for all men and women for whom prayer is obligatory, whether the eclipse is partial or total.
The Eclipse Prayer, traditionally performed in two rakʿahs, is marked by longer Qur’anic recitations, two bowings per rakʿah, and extended supplications.
It is usually offered in mosques without adhan or iqama, with scholars encouraging believers to combine the prayer with acts of charity, remembrance of God, and seeking forgiveness.
While the prayer may be performed in mosques, the Council noted that it is also permissible to observe it at home or any place where prayer is valid.
Repetition of two-rakʿah sets is encouraged until the eclipse has ended, disappeared, or until dawn breaks.
The Council further explained that the prayer is prescribed only when the eclipse is clearly visible to people, whether partial or full. If the obscuration is so minor that it can be detected only by astronomical instruments, the prayer is not required.
