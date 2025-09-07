With 82 minutes of totality, this will be one of the longest and most photogenic lunar eclipses of recent years.

Here’s the full timeline of the eclipse:

7.28pm – Penumbral eclipse begins

8.27pm – Partial eclipse begins

9.30pm – Total eclipse begins

10.12pm – Maximum eclipse (totality)

10.53pm– Total eclipse ends

11.56pm – Partial eclipse ends

12.56am (Sept 8) – Penumbral eclipse ends