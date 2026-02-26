GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Education

UAE residents, students to get scholarship to US universities. Who can apply?

US Embassy announces eligibility criteria, benefits including tuition coverage, stipend

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The Fulbright Program is the flagship international academic exchange initiative sponsored by the US government and operates in partnership with more than 160 countries worldwide. Picture used for illustrative purposes.
The Fulbright Program is the flagship international academic exchange initiative sponsored by the US government and operates in partnership with more than 160 countries worldwide. Picture used for illustrative purposes.
Shutterstock

Abu Dhabi: Eligible UAE residents, including students and professionals, can now apply for the prestigious Fulbright Foreign Student Program’s 2027 edition, with the US Mission to the UAE announcing the opening of applications for scholarships at universities across the United States.

The Fulbright Program is the flagship international academic exchange initiative sponsored by the US government and operates in partnership with more than 160 countries worldwide.

It offers what organisers describe as life-changing opportunities to study, conduct research, and contribute to solving complex global challenges.

Participants are chosen for their academic merit and leadership potential and are considered among the best and brightest from their home societies, the organisers said.

What is covered

The Fulbright Foreign Student Program supports graduate students, early-career professionals, and researchers from abroad to study or conduct research in the United States for one year or longer at US universities or other accredited educational institutions.

The award includes funding for tuition and required fees, a monthly stipend to cover reasonable living costs, and a limited health coverage plan for the duration of the programme.

Who can apply

Candidates will be selected through an open, merit-based competition in which leadership potential, academic excellence, and the ability to adapt to life in the United States are all taken into consideration.

To be eligible, applicants must be a citizen of or a permanent resident able to hold a passport with Khulasat Al-Qaid (Family Book) from the UAE and must reside in the UAE throughout the application, selection, nomination, and placement processes. US citizens or legal permanent residents are not eligible to apply.

Applicants must hold a US-equivalent bachelor's degree from an accredited institution by the programme start date and must demonstrate a strong academic background. Preference is given to those who have little or no previous experience studying or living in the United States.

Proficiency in English is required, though applicants who do not yet meet that standard may be eligible to attend a Long-Term English programme prior to the start of their academic course.

Fields of study

Most fields of study are open to applicants, including the humanities, social sciences, science, technology, and engineering.

However, programmes involving clinical studies, such as medicine and nursing, are not permitted.

Non-clinical programmes, such as public health and nursing administration, are permitted.

How to apply

The most up-to-date information on eligibility requirements and how to apply can be found on the Amideast website. Candidates can submit their applications directly at apply.iie.org/ffsp2027.

Related Topics:
UAEEducationUniversityamericas

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Investor Wins Refund in Dubai Court as Developer's Construction Delays Lead to Contract Termination

Court orders developer to refund Dh185K over delays

2m read
Zayed Education Foundation launches the Ruwwad Zayed program, a long-term investment in the next generation of purpose-driven leaders

Ruwwad Zayed scholarship empowers future leaders

2m read
2026 Global Student Entrepreneur Awards opens in UAE

2026 Global Student Entrepreneur Awards opens in UAE

2m read
Department of State said that the revocations include around 8,000 student visas and 2,500 specialised visas issued to individuals who had encounters with US law enforcement for criminal activity.

100,000 visas revoked in the US: State Department

2m read