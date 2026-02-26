UAE residents, students to get scholarship to US universities. Who can apply?

US Embassy announces eligibility criteria, benefits including tuition coverage, stipend
Abu Dhabi: Eligible UAE residents, including students and professionals, can now apply for the prestigious Fulbright Foreign Student Program’s 2027 edition, with the US Mission to the UAE announcing the opening of applications for scholarships at universities across the United States.
The Fulbright Program is the flagship international academic exchange initiative sponsored by the US government and operates in partnership with more than 160 countries worldwide.
It offers what organisers describe as life-changing opportunities to study, conduct research, and contribute to solving complex global challenges.
Participants are chosen for their academic merit and leadership potential and are considered among the best and brightest from their home societies, the organisers said.
The Fulbright Foreign Student Program supports graduate students, early-career professionals, and researchers from abroad to study or conduct research in the United States for one year or longer at US universities or other accredited educational institutions.
The award includes funding for tuition and required fees, a monthly stipend to cover reasonable living costs, and a limited health coverage plan for the duration of the programme.
Candidates will be selected through an open, merit-based competition in which leadership potential, academic excellence, and the ability to adapt to life in the United States are all taken into consideration.
To be eligible, applicants must be a citizen of or a permanent resident able to hold a passport with Khulasat Al-Qaid (Family Book) from the UAE and must reside in the UAE throughout the application, selection, nomination, and placement processes. US citizens or legal permanent residents are not eligible to apply.
Applicants must hold a US-equivalent bachelor's degree from an accredited institution by the programme start date and must demonstrate a strong academic background. Preference is given to those who have little or no previous experience studying or living in the United States.
Proficiency in English is required, though applicants who do not yet meet that standard may be eligible to attend a Long-Term English programme prior to the start of their academic course.
Most fields of study are open to applicants, including the humanities, social sciences, science, technology, and engineering.
However, programmes involving clinical studies, such as medicine and nursing, are not permitted.
Non-clinical programmes, such as public health and nursing administration, are permitted.
The most up-to-date information on eligibility requirements and how to apply can be found on the Amideast website. Candidates can submit their applications directly at apply.iie.org/ffsp2027.