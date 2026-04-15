Global investor expands in ADGM to work with regional partners and deploy capital
Dubai: Bain Capital has opened an office in Abu Dhabi Global Market, expanding its presence in the Middle East and strengthening access to regional investors and deal opportunities.
The office will support capital raising from regional institutions, expansion of portfolio companies in the Gulf and assessment of future direct investments across sectors including aviation, healthcare, digital infrastructure and financial technology.
David Gross, Managing Partner at Bain Capital, said, “Bain Capital has built trusted partnerships across the Middle East over decades, grounded in shared values, a long-term orientation, and a belief that the region is playing an increasingly central role in global capital and company-building.”
He added, “Establishing a presence in Abu Dhabi is a natural next step, strengthening our ability to serve investors, support portfolio companies and engage with stakeholders to create long-term value together. As a global financial hub with a clear vision, strong regulatory environment, and strategic connectivity, Abu Dhabi offers an ideal platform to deepen our presence.”
The firm will use the Abu Dhabi office to work more closely with regional investors who have backed its funds over several years.
Tom Sargeant, Partner and Head of APAC and Middle East Investor Relations, said, “Many of the region’s leading institutions have been long-term investors in our funds, and those relationships have grown over time into broader strategic collaboration. The Abu Dhabi office strengthens our ability to work side-by-side with partners across the region.”
The office will also support the expansion of Bain Capital’s portfolio companies in the region by connecting them to capital, customers and partners.
The focus remains on sectors aligned with regional priorities, with demand driven by economic diversification and infrastructure investment.
The expansion follows Bain Capital’s partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office under the FIDA cluster, linking the firm to initiatives in financial technology, insurance and digital assets.