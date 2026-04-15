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Bain Capital opens Abu Dhabi office to target regional capital and deals

Global investor expands in ADGM to work with regional partners and deploy capital

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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ADGM Abu Dhabi Global Market
ADGM Abu Dhabi Global Market
WAM

Dubai: Bain Capital has opened an office in Abu Dhabi Global Market, expanding its presence in the Middle East and strengthening access to regional investors and deal opportunities.

The office will support capital raising from regional institutions, expansion of portfolio companies in the Gulf and assessment of future direct investments across sectors including aviation, healthcare, digital infrastructure and financial technology.

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David Gross, Managing Partner at Bain Capital, said, “Bain Capital has built trusted partnerships across the Middle East over decades, grounded in shared values, a long-term orientation, and a belief that the region is playing an increasingly central role in global capital and company-building.”

He added, “Establishing a presence in Abu Dhabi is a natural next step, strengthening our ability to serve investors, support portfolio companies and engage with stakeholders to create long-term value together. As a global financial hub with a clear vision, strong regulatory environment, and strategic connectivity, Abu Dhabi offers an ideal platform to deepen our presence.”

Focus on investor partnerships

The firm will use the Abu Dhabi office to work more closely with regional investors who have backed its funds over several years.

Tom Sargeant, Partner and Head of APAC and Middle East Investor Relations, said, “Many of the region’s leading institutions have been long-term investors in our funds, and those relationships have grown over time into broader strategic collaboration. The Abu Dhabi office strengthens our ability to work side-by-side with partners across the region.”

Platform for company expansion

The office will also support the expansion of Bain Capital’s portfolio companies in the region by connecting them to capital, customers and partners.

The focus remains on sectors aligned with regional priorities, with demand driven by economic diversification and infrastructure investment.

The expansion follows Bain Capital’s partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office under the FIDA cluster, linking the firm to initiatives in financial technology, insurance and digital assets.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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