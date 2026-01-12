Abu Dhabi names board for new sovereign investment firm L’IMAD

Dubai: The Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs has issued a resolution forming the board of directors of L’IMAD Holding Company, a newly established sovereign investment platform of the Abu Dhabi government.

The council said L’IMAD will work with local and international partners to develop long-term economic and social value and to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for investment and innovation.

The company will build and manage a diversified portfolio across priority sectors in the UAE and overseas. These include infrastructure and real estate, financial services and asset management, advanced industries and technologies, urban mobility, and smart cities.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.