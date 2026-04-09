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Mubadala AUM hits Dh1.4 trillion, UAE investments drive growth

Returns hold above 10% as UAE portfolio and global deals lift performance

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Mubadala AUM hits Dh1.4 trillion, UAE investments drive growth
Mubadala

Dubai: Mubadala Investment Company's assets under management rose 17% to Dh1.4 trillion in 2025, supported by strong domestic investments and steady returns across its global portfolio.

The sovereign investor reported five-year and ten-year annualised returns of 10.7% and 10.3%, pointing to consistent performance through volatile market conditions. Capital deployment rose 20% to Dh143 billion, while proceeds increased 27% to Dh138 billion, reflecting active portfolio management and exits.

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UAE platform drives value creation

Growth was anchored by the UAE investments platform, which continues to play a central role in economic diversification and job creation. The portfolio contributed Dh45 billion to GDP, equivalent to 5.7% of Abu Dhabi’s non-oil economy, while supporting around 98,000 jobs, marking a 51% increase since 2021.

Expansion across sectors remained broad. Mubadala advanced projects in life sciences, renewable energy, real estate and digital health, including the launch of Mubadala Bio and a major expansion of Abu Dhabi’s financial district on Al Maryah Island. Partnerships spanning healthcare data integration and clean energy development signal a push into future-facing industries aligned with national priorities.

Capital deployment remains elevated

Investment activity reached record levels, with the group committing capital across North America, Europe and Asia in areas such as private credit, infrastructure, healthcare and technology. Strategic transactions included a $1 billion credit partnership with Fortress, investments in global education and energy efficiency platforms, and continued backing of artificial intelligence initiatives through MGX.

“The strength of Mubadala’s performance in 2025 reflects the long-term strategy to invest in key sectors of growth in the UAE and abroad," said Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO. "That strategy and our portfolio performance over the last five and ten years means Mubadala remains resilient and well positioned to weather the current challenges facing the regional and global economy.”

“2025 was another highly active year for Mubadala, with both deployment and proceeds reaching record levels, reflecting the scale and maturity of our investment platform across different asset classes and different geographies thereby contributing to the resilience of our balance sheet,” said Carlos Obeid, Chief Financial Officer. “Importantly, this was achieved while maintaining a robust liquidity position that is built on a consistent access to diversified sources of capital. This discipline provides us with the flexibility to remain resilient in a challenging global environment and to capitalise on opportunities arising from the shifting global economic landscape.”

The company continues to focus on multi-year performance metrics, with rolling internal rate of return figures replacing traditional annual profit disclosures.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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