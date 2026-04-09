“2025 was another highly active year for Mubadala, with both deployment and proceeds reaching record levels, reflecting the scale and maturity of our investment platform across different asset classes and different geographies thereby contributing to the resilience of our balance sheet,” said Carlos Obeid, Chief Financial Officer. “Importantly, this was achieved while maintaining a robust liquidity position that is built on a consistent access to diversified sources of capital. This discipline provides us with the flexibility to remain resilient in a challenging global environment and to capitalise on opportunities arising from the shifting global economic landscape.”

“The strength of Mubadala’s performance in 2025 reflects the long-term strategy to invest in key sectors of growth in the UAE and abroad," said Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO. "That strategy and our portfolio performance over the last five and ten years means Mubadala remains resilient and well positioned to weather the current challenges facing the regional and global economy.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.