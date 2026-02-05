TMS Ship Finance and Trade Conference 2026: Navigating industry volatility

Event highlight Gulf region's role as key hub for maritime finance and logistics in Dubai
The TMS Ship Finance and Trade Conference 2026 is set to convene on 9 February 2026 at Grosvenor House, Dubai. This high-level gathering will bring together more than 300 senior decision-makers from across the maritime spectrum, including ship finance, banking, ports, maritime law, and international trade.
The event arrives as the industry faces a complex landscape defined by geopolitical uncertainty, shifting trade patterns, and tightening regulatory frameworks.
The central theme of the conference is "Ship Finance: helping the industry navigate through increasingly uncertain waters". Discussions will address how the maritime sector is adapting to higher interest rates, more selective bank lending, and the immense pressure of the energy transition.
The program will be anchored by Nawal Al Maghafi, Senior Broadcast Journalist at the BBC. The conference will open with a keynote address by Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO of Maritime Cluster and Noatum Maritime, AD Ports Group, who will outline the key developments and financial strategies necessary for operational resilience.
Session 1: Financial strategies in a volatile world
This session focuses on the evolution of ship finance in response to market volatility and regulatory shifts. Key topics include:
The impact of trade wars, tariffs, and sanctions on financial flows.
The outlook for conventional bank lending versus the expanding role of alternative lenders and leasing structures.
The growing relevance of Shariah-compliant financing in maritime markets.
Challenges in financing new buildings and navigating mergers and acquisitions (M&A).
Session 2: Financial tools for the green transition
As decarbonisation becomes a central mandate, this session examines how to mobilise capital for a lower-carbon future. Discussion points include:
Developing sustainable finance frameworks and market incentives for cleaner technologies.
Exploring alternative funding models, including digital platforms and tokenisation.
The practical challenges of aligning sustainability targets with commercial performance in volatile freight markets.
The conference highlights a structural shift in maritime finance. While traditional banks have become more selective, focusing heavily on environmental criteria and risk management, private credit providers and capital markets are filling the gap.
Furthermore, shipowners are facing rising capital expenditure requirements for fuel efficiency and regulatory compliance, which directly impacts asset values and risk allocation.
Ultimately, the event underscores the Gulf region’s role as a primary hub for maritime finance and logistics, with Dubai serving as a critical meeting point for international stakeholders.
