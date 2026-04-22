Inside Leicester City FC: From Elite Ambition to Financial Burden

I saw Leicester City’s elite vision, now I’m witnessing its costly collapse
Dubai: It was February 2024, and I was midway through my second season working in the media team at Brentford FC’s academy.
We would often travel around to face some of the biggest clubs not just in the country but across Europe, so seeing state-of-the-art facilities wasn’t something new, but when I arrived at ‘The LCFC Training Ground’, it felt different.
There were murmurs before we arrived about just how impressive it was. Staff and players spoke about it in passing, the kind of comments you hear often in football that usually get exaggerated along the way. But it took me seeing it for myself to realise this was different to anywhere I had ever been before.
Even before I stepped out of the coach, there was a sense of scale that set it apart from anywhere I had ever been before. At the time, I was travelling with the Brentford’s B team for a Premier League Cup fixture against Leicester City Under-21s.
It was a decisive game for us, as we headed into the match knowing only a win would take us out of the group and into the knockout stages of the competition we had won the year before.
Before the match, while I still had a job to do, I couldn’t help but take a walk around the facility.
The size of it alone told its own story, it wasn’t just impressive, it was ambitious in a way that you could see exactly what Leicester were building towards.
Spread across 185 acres in north Leicestershire, the complex is home to seven buildings, 21 pitches, elite sports science and medical facilities, and customised gym and hydrotherapy areas.
It is a training ground designed not for survival, but for sustained presence at the top of the game.
This was a club that had climbed to the top of English football, famously winning the Premier League in 2016 and were planning on staying amongst the top sides in the country.
Plans for new facility were announced in 2018, just two years later, as part of a clear attempt to build a long-term legacy.
The vision was to move beyond a one-off success story and establish Leicester City as a consistent force at the highest level, in line with the dream of their late owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.
The £80 million sale of Harry Maguire to Manchester United helped accelerate the project. It was reinvestment at scale, money turned into infrastructure, infrastructure turned into identity.
Watching the game from a balcony overlooking not just one of the academy’s ‘spotlight pitches,’ but the entire training complex, it felt like a club that had fully embraced its place among England’s elite.
Fast forward to April 2026, back-to-back relegations, from the Premier League to the Championship, and now into League One, have completely shifted the context around everything I saw that day.
The pitches will still be perfect, the buildings will still be elite but the financial reality surrounding them has changed dramatically.
The biggest impact the club have had to face is the loss of broadcasting revenue, in the Premier League, clubs can earn well over £100 million a season from TV deals.
Even with parachute payments in the Championship, that figure drops sharply, and by the time a club reaches League One, broadcast distributions are only a few million at best.
That gap changes everything with commercial deals losing value without top-flight exposure and sponsorships becoming harder to maintain.
Matchday income will already have taken a clear hit, with empty seats visible for much of this season at the King Power Stadium, something that is likely to worsen in League One.
Then there is the wage bill, unlike most Premier League clubs, which insert relegation wage clauses into their players contracts, the Foxes didn’t include them in the contracts of some of their highest-earning players.
It therefore means that Leicester now has a Premier League-level wage bill in the Championship, with several players earning over £50,000 per week.
This season itself has been a downward spiral long before the final outcome was confirmed. The club were handed a six-point deduction for breaching Profit and Sustainability Rules. The sanction came after the club were found to have exceeded permitted financial losses over a set three-year reporting period while they were in the Championship.
That deduction pushed them into a constant uphill battle, where margins were already tight and pressure only increased with each passing week.
Following their recent draw against Hull City, the reality for Leicester was finally confirmed. A club that not so long ago were lifting the Premier League title had now fallen into what once felt almost unthinkable, relegation to the third tier of English football.
This is something which makes my visit to the club’s impressive LCFC Training Ground feel so different in hindsight.
What I witnessed in 2024 was a symbol of ambition, progress, and belief. Now, it has become a world-class facility housing a club operating in League One football.
The facilities do not become less advanced, but they do become more expensive relative to income.
Pitch maintenance across 21 surfaces, the upkeep of sports science equipment, staffing elite medical and performance departments, and running a large multi-building campus all require consistent investment. Without Premier League-level revenue, those costs take up a far larger proportion of the club’s budget.
It doesn’t take away from what was built, if anything, it shows how seriously Leicester once viewed their place at the top of the game.
But it proves the unforgiving nature of professional football and the fact that even the most impressive foundations are still subject to what happens out on the pitch.