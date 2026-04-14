Former Premier League player Jonjo Shelvey becomes manager of Arabian Falcons

Dubai: Former Premier League midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has confirmed his immediate retirement from professional football as he takes up a new role as head coach of UAE Second Division club Arabian Falcons FC, marking his first move into management.

Shelvey recently joined the UAE Second Division League side following his departure from Premier League club Burnley, making eight appearances for the club so far this season.

Bringing with him a wealth of top-flight experience, leadership qualities, and strong tactical understanding, he is expected to play a key role in shaping the next phase of the club’s development.

Known for his exceptional passing range and ability to dictate play from midfield, he built a reputation for producing long, accurate diagonal balls and controlling tempo in deep-lying roles.

Shelvey began his Premier League journey at Liverpool alongside the likes of Steven Gerrard and Luis Suarez, before going on to become a key figure at Swansea City and later Newcastle United, where he also spent time as captain.

He will now take to the dugout where he will manage fellow former Premier League star Ravel Morrison as part of an ambitious project under new ownership, spearheaded by ex-Crystal Palace midfielder Jason Puncheon, who serves as both co-owner and Head of Football Operations, driving the club’s long-term vision.

Speaking on his new role, Shelvey, said: “I’m excited to take on this challenge and lead the Falcons forward.

“We have a talented group and a clear vision to achieve promotion and build something special in Dubai. My ambition is to climb to the very top of management and this is the perfect project to prove myself and what I’m capable of.”

The club, currently third in the UAE Second Division standings, are firmly in the promotion race as they aim to reach the UAE First Division this season.

Looking further ahead, Arabian Falcons have set their sights on an ambitious target of competing in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup.

While qualification for the expanded 32-team tournament is mainly reserved for leading clubs from the UAE Pro League through domestic or AFC competition success, the club’s ownership group believes that earning promotion and building long-term stability will be key stepping stones towards future continental qualification opportunities.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.