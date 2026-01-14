Look how Emirates is taking tennis to cruising altitude with Grand Slam jet

The Grand Slam‑themed jet reflects Emirates’ sponsorship of the Australian Open, Roland‑Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open. The airline’s partnership portfolio spans both the ATP and WTA tours, including the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, one of the region’s most prestigious sporting events. The new design serves as a visual tribute to Emirates’ enduring connection to tennis and its core values of sportsmanship and resilience.

The aircraft features each Grand Slam’s logo, framed within a tennis-ball motif, layered in the signature hues of the individual tournaments: the Australian Open’s summer blue, Roland‑Garros’ red‑clay tones, Wimbledon’s trademark green and purple, and the US Open’s bold mix of yellow and blue. The first flight featuring the new livery landed in Melbourne to mark the opening of this year’s Australian Open.

Aviation enthusiasts can expect to spot the newly liveried A380 operating on key international routes, including Houston and Sao Paulo, spreading the theme of global sportsmanship along the way. The airline noted that the livery will remain part of its fleet for the next few years, highlighting its ongoing investment in global sports culture.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.