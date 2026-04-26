Spurs end winless run as relegation battle goes to the wire

Dubai: Tottenham Hotspur finally ended their winless run in 2026 with a much-needed victory over already relegated Wolves, a result that may prove to be a turning point in a turbulent season that has seen them slide into the Premier League relegation zone.

Despite the win, Spurs remain in deep trouble, sitting just two points inside the drop zone after a dramatic late victory for West Ham United over Everton kept them two points clear of their London rivals.

With only four games remaining, the battle to avoid relegation is finely poised, with Wolves and Burnley already confirmed to be heading down to the Championship and one more club set to join them in what promises to be a tense finish.

The decisive moment in Spurs’ win came in the 82nd minute when Joao Palhinha struck from close range to secure their first Premier League victory since December 2025.

It also marked the first win of the Roberto De Zerbi era at the club, coming at the third time of asking since his appointment.

Speaking after the match, De Zerbi offered a detailed assessment of his side’s performance and the psychological challenges they have faced throughout a difficult run of form.

“We didn't score and then maybe the pressure, maybe the psychological part to score and to win the game became tough for us.

“Wolverhampton had nothing to lose and we didn't win any games in 2026, the psychological part was tough, but I think we deserved to win.”

De Zerbi said: “We have a chance to stay up and my work is to help the players to feel more confidence and to show what they are able to do the job needed.

“I believe to stay up, I believe in the quality of our players, and I hope this win today can be crucial, can be, can do the switch, the mental switch.”

For Tottenham, the final stretch of the season will define their fate, with crucial fixtures against Aston Villa, Leeds United, Chelsea and Everton set to determine whether they can preserve their Premier League status or suffer relegation in what has already been a dramatic campaign.

They will also be heavily reliant on West Ham United dropping points across their final four fixtures, with Spurs’ survival hopes also hinging on results elsewhere as well as their own performances.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.