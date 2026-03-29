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Tottenham sack Igor Tudor after just seven games

Tudor lost five of those matches to leave Spurs out of the Champions League

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Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
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Tottenham Hotspur's Croatian head coach Igor Tudor gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on March 22, 2026.
Tottenham Hotspur's Croatian head coach Igor Tudor gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on March 22, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: Tottenham have parted ways with interim manager Igor Tudor by mutual consent on Sunday after just seven games in charge as they battle to stay in the Premier League.

Tudor lost five of those matches to leave Spurs out of the Champions League and hovering just one point above the relegation zone in the Premier League.

In a statement posted on the club's social media channels, Spurs said: "We can confirm that it has been mutually agreed for Head Coach Igor Tudor to leave the Club with immediate effect.

"Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci have also left their respective roles of Goalkeeping Coach and Physical Coach. We thank Igor, Tomislav and Riccardo for their efforts during the past six weeks, in which they worked tirelessly.

"We also acknowledge the bereavement that Igor has recently suffered and send our support to him and his family at this difficult time. An update on a new Head Coach will be provided in due course."

More to follow...

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
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