Tottenham sack Igor Tudor after just seven games

Tudor lost five of those matches to leave Spurs out of the Champions League
Dubai: Tottenham have parted ways with interim manager Igor Tudor by mutual consent on Sunday after just seven games in charge as they battle to stay in the Premier League.
Tudor lost five of those matches to leave Spurs out of the Champions League and hovering just one point above the relegation zone in the Premier League.
In a statement posted on the club's social media channels, Spurs said: "We can confirm that it has been mutually agreed for Head Coach Igor Tudor to leave the Club with immediate effect.
"Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci have also left their respective roles of Goalkeeping Coach and Physical Coach. We thank Igor, Tomislav and Riccardo for their efforts during the past six weeks, in which they worked tirelessly.
"We also acknowledge the bereavement that Igor has recently suffered and send our support to him and his family at this difficult time. An update on a new Head Coach will be provided in due course."
More to follow...
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