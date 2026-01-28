GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Pro League eyeing move for Ballon d'Or winner

Plans are underway for a sizable financial deal aimed at drawing Ousmane Dembélé to Saudi

Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembélé receives the 2025 Men's Ballon d'Or
Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembélé receives the 2025 Men's Ballon d'Or

The Saudi Pro League are set to offer PSG an eye-watering fee for Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele this summer.

It’s been reported that senior SPL officials are preparing a major financial offer to tempt the France international to Saudi Arabia after this summer’s World Cup, with the Middle East bracing for an active transfer window.

The SPL sent shockwaves through football when it began its aggressive approach of signing elite players in 2022, marking a dramatic shift in the global transfer market. Backed by vast financial resources, Saudi clubs moved quickly to attract established stars from Europe’s top leagues, aiming to change perceptions of the league almost overnight.

The moment that truly grabbed global attention came with the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr in December 2022, a deal that signaled Saudi Arabia’s serious intent to become a major force in the sport. Ronaldo’s arrival opened the floodgates, with numerous high-profile names following, turning the SPL into one of the most talked-about and disruptive developments in modern football.

This summer is shaping up to be a pivotal moment for the SPL, with a large number of players expected to come to the end of their contracts. Many of the league’s biggest names arrived in 2023 on three-year deals, meaning their futures will soon be up for discussion. High-profile stars such as Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kanté, Riyad Mahrez, Kalidou Koulibaly are all out of contract in June.

This has led many to believe that several SPL clubs will once again turn their attention to some of Europe’s biggest names, as they look to secure the next wave of elite talent into the league.

Whilst reported that Dembélé's focus in on PSG and the French national team with the World Cup on the horizon, there has been talk around his contract which is set to end in two-and-a-half years.

PSG president, Nasser Al Khelaifi, left eyebrows raised when discussing his club’s star players contract to French media.

He said: "The club's policy is that we have a salary cap for the players, as everyone knows. Everyone must respect it. The team and the club are more important than anyone."

It’s clear that securing a player of Dembélé’s quality at the peak of his career would require an enormous financial outlay, but this is precisely the kind of statement signing needed to take the SPL to the next level.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
