Saudi Pro League eyeing move for Ballon d'Or winner

This summer is shaping up to be a pivotal moment for the SPL, with a large number of players expected to come to the end of their contracts. Many of the league’s biggest names arrived in 2023 on three-year deals, meaning their futures will soon be up for discussion. High-profile stars such as Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kanté, Riyad Mahrez, Kalidou Koulibaly are all out of contract in June.