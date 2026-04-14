UCL Preview: Will Arsenal hold off Sporting & can Bayern finally overcome Real

Two huge quarter-final second-legs to play
Dubai: Given Arsenal’s recent form Sporting will feel confident heading to the Emirates whilst Bayern Munich attempt to see out Real Madrid.
The Gunners snatched a late goal in the first-leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie against Sporting, with Kai Havertz given his side a slender lead heading into the second-leg.
Bayern Munich beat Real Madrid for the first time since 2013 in the first-leg last week, the German champions will head into tomorrow’s tie as favourites.
Both matches are scheduled to kick-off at 11pm (UAE Time).
Possibly one of Arsenal’s biggest games of the season sees Mikel Arteta’s side take on Sporting, in a clash that feels like it carries far more than just a place in the Champions League semi-finals. With Arsenal winning just once in their last four matches, a victory against the Portuguese side could prove crucial in steadying the momentum at a key stage of the campaign.
There is also added importance with a huge Premier League showdown against Manchester City coming up on Sunday. A strong performance and result in midweek would not only boost confidence but also help Arteta’s side regain rhythm heading into one of their most decisive league fixtures.
Arsenal will take encouragement from the fact that Sporting was the team they beat in their most recent victory, ending the Portuguese club’s unbeaten home run earlier in the season. However, they will know a more convincing display is needed this time around.
In the first-leg, they were forced to dig deep last week, with David Raya called into action on several occasions before Kai Havertz secured a late winner. That performance showed resilience, but also underlined the need for greater control if Arsenal are to progress and build momentum at a crucial stage of the season.
Sporting have enjoyed a strong 2025/26 season so far, remaining firmly in the mix across multiple competitions.
In the Champions League, they’ve shown real quality and resilience, picking up important wins against top European sides and progressing deep into the knockout stages, while also maintaining a solid domestic campaign in Portugal where they’re place second in the table and in contention for silverware.
Heading into a clash with Arsenal, the side should feel this is a real opportunity. With Arsenal currently struggling for form, Sporting should believe they can apply pressure early, exploit any uncertainty, and dictate the tempo of the tie.
Given their attacking threat and ability to comeback in the Champions League which they showed in the previous round, they will see this as the perfect chance to test an Arsenal side still trying to find its best form and stability.
Perhaps one of the favourites to win the whole competition, Bayern have enjoyed an excellent season so far.
Comfortably sat top of the Bundesliga by more than 10 points, the German champions are the ultimate threat going forward with the likes of Harry Kane, Luis Diaz and Michael Olise in attack.
Bayern took a deserved 2-1 lead back to the Allianz Arena after a strong and disciplined performance in the first-leg against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu.
The German side struck first just before half-time through Luis Díaz, capitalising on a well-worked attacking move to silence the home crowd.
They then doubled their advantage moments after the restart when Harry Kane finished clinically to put Bayern firmly in control of the tie.
Given Real madrid’s experience in the tournament you can never count them out, the side responded, eventually pulling one back through Kylian Mbappé in the 74th minute after a well-placed assist from Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Despite a late push from the hosts and several chances to equalise, Bayern held firm defensively to secure a crucial 2-1 away win, giving them the advantage heading into the second leg in Munich.
Madrid have had an up and down season, it’s looking likely rivals Barcelona will win La Liga and they will need to put on a huge performance in Munich if they are to progress to the semi-finals.