UCL preview: Real Madrid welcome Bayern & Arsenal travel to Sporting

Two huge games take place in the quarter-finals of the UCL on Tuesday
Dubai: The Champions League quarter-finals have arrived, and Tuesday night promises two captivating clashes as Real Madrid host Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabéu, while Arsenal travel to Portugal to take on Sporting CP.
Both matches are scheduled to kick-off at 11pm (UAE Time).
Two of the most successful clubs in the competition’s history will go head-to-head once again in Europe.
Given Madrid’s recent form, the German champions will likely go into the tie as favourites to go through but a Champions League win at the Bernabéu will take a colossal performance.
Tuesday’s host's trail La Liga leaders Barcelona by seven points after a shock defeat to Mallorca last time out, and the 15-time champions have also been far from convincing in the Champions League.
Real Madrid have endured an inconsistent UCL campaign, particularly during the competition’s league-phase format. They dropped crucial points along the way, including a 1–0 defeat to Liverpool, and ultimately finished outside the top eight. That meant they were unable to qualify automatically for the knockout stages and were instead forced into a play-off to keep their European hopes alive.
However, despite that shaky path, once through to the knockout’s Madrid have once again shown their ability to rise on the biggest stage. They produced a stunning performance to thrash Manchester City 3–0 at the Bernabéu in the first-leg of their round of 16 tie, before winning 2-1 and wrapping up the second-leg, underlining just how dangerous and unpredictable they can be in this competition. That result will give them real confidence as they look to build momentum heading into the latter stages.
On the other hand, Bayern Munich are in fine form domestically, sitting atop the Bundesliga, and they enjoyed a strong league phase in the Champions League, finishing second in the league. They carried that momentum into the knockout stages, completely dominating their round of 16 tie against Atalanta. Bayern crushed the Italian side 6–1 in the first leg before sealing the tie with a 4–1 victory in the second leg, showcasing their firepower and clinical efficiency.
However, Bayern face a psychological hurdle against Real Madrid as they haven’t recorded a win in their last nine meetings with the Spanish giants. On top of that, Harry Kane is pushing to regain full fitness, meaning they could be without their top scorer as they look to finally overcome their longtime rivals.
In an intriguing tie Sporting welcome Arsenal to the Estádio José Alvalade where the side will be looking to continue their strong run of form in Europe this season.
Finishing seventh in the league phase, allowed them to automatically progress to the knockout stages. Sporting’s qualification was built on some standout performances, including commanding wins against the likes of Club Brugge, as well as a shock 2–1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the final game of the group phase that sealed their passage to the next round.
The side faced Bodø/Glimt in the round of 16, and while they were rocked by a 3–0 defeat in the first leg, the return fixture at the Estádio José Alvalade proved unforgettable. Sporting produced a remarkable turnaround, winning 5–0 at home to overturn the deficit and advance to the quarter-finals 5–3 on aggregate, delivering a memorable night for the Portuguese giants and their fans.
Despite a disappointing couple of weeks domestically, losing the EFL Cup final and being shocked in the FA Cup quarter-finals by Southampton, Arsenal will head into this tie as clear favourites.
They still sit top of the Premier League by a comfortable margin and enjoyed a flawless Champions League league-phase, winning all eight of their games to finish first in the league-phase. Along the way, they claimed notable victories over Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, showcasing their credentials on the European stage.
In the round of 16, Arsenal overcame a disappointing first-leg draw against Bayer Leverkusen to ease past them in the second leg, securing progression to the quarter-finals. Now, they will be looking to carry that momentum into the Emirates, aiming to build a healthy lead against Sporting and assert their dominance in the tie.