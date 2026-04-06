UCL preview: Real Madrid welcome Bayern & Arsenal travel to Sporting

However, despite that shaky path, once through to the knockout’s Madrid have once again shown their ability to rise on the biggest stage. They produced a stunning performance to thrash Manchester City 3–0 at the Bernabéu in the first-leg of their round of 16 tie, before winning 2-1 and wrapping up the second-leg, underlining just how dangerous and unpredictable they can be in this competition. That result will give them real confidence as they look to build momentum heading into the latter stages.