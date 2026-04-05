Arsenal’s quadruple dream collapses in just two weeks

Mikel Arteta’s side have had a disappointing couple of weeks
Dubai: It’s been a fortnight to forget for Arsenal who have seen their dreams of a quadruple crash and burn following their defeat in the EFL Cup final and a shock defeat to Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-finals.
While ambitious, Arsenal fans were right to be excited about the prospect of winning all four competitions, with a nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, favourable runs to the finals in both the Champions League and FA Cup, alongside already securing their spot in the EFL Cup final.
Despite admitting earlier in the season that he was “really excited being in the four fronts” with Arsenal, Mikel Arteta would tend to play down comments of a quadruple, stressing a game-by-game approach rather than engaging with the idea directly.
Following the defeat to City, Arteta spoke mainly about the performance, calling it a “painful” loss and focusing on missed chances rather than the end of the team’s quadruple chances.
Arteta’s side entered the EFL Cup final as clear favourites, thanks to their commanding lead over closest challengers and opponents Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.
However, City were the better team throughout as Arsenal put on a poor showing in what was their first opportunity to win a trophy since 2020.
Two Nico O’Riley goals saw Pep Guardiola overcome Arteta once again and quickly ended any talk of an Arsenal quadruple, still, there was a treble that remained up from grabs…
The Gunners were handed a relatively favourable quarter-final draw in the FA Cup. While respect is due to Championship side Southampton, Arsenal headed to the South Coast as clear favourites.
After a total of nine of Arteta’s players either missing the international break completely or returning back early, Arsenal were able to field a well rested strong 11 against Southampton.
However, similar to their EFL Cup final performance, the Gunners looked way off the side that fans have become accustom to watching in the league and found themselves a goal down going into the break thanks to a Ross Stewart strike.
As expected the second half saw Arsenal control a lot of the ball with the side levelling the game up through forward Viktor Gyokeres.
Despite their control on the ball, Arteta’s side still seemed shaky in defence and Southampton took full advantage of that as they cut through the Arsenal back line before Tom Fellows netted the winner with a neat finish.
Southampton produced a massive upset and left Arteta visibly frustrated following the match as Arsenal’s quadruple hopes this season have suddenly been downgraded to a double.
"The result and especially the way we conceded the two goals (were disappointing)," Arteta told the BBC.
"We had so much dominance in and around the box. We conceded the first goal in a very unusual way for us, the second one from direct play as well.”
All eyes will be on Arteta and Arsneal now, as the side will look to respond to a disappointing fortnight against Sporting in the Champions League quarter-final first-leg.