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Smiles and celebrations: UAE residents mark first day of Eid Al Fitr with festive cheer

Eid celebrations across the UAE showcase unity, happiness, and community spirit

Last updated:
Virendra Saklani, Chief Visual Journalist and Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
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Residents flock to Buhaira Corniche in Sharjah to mark Eid Al Fitr.
Residents flock to Buhaira Corniche in Sharjah to mark Eid Al Fitr.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The first day of Eid brought smiles, laughter, and togetherness to residents across the UAE. Families and friends enjoyed the waterfront, children played in open spaces, and community members shared greetings and sweets.

From the morning prayers to the festive gatherings at Buhaira Corniche, the first day of Eid in Sharjah was a vivid display of community spirit, unity, and cultural celebration. Authorities’ efforts to maintain safety and order ensured that families and visitors could fully enjoy the holiday, reflecting the true joy and warmth of Eid in the emirate.

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Eid in Sharjah captured in photos: Residents flocked to Buhaira Corniche to mark Eid Al Fitr, bringing the waterfront to life with festive cheer.

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Crowds gather to celebrate the first day of Eid at Buhaira Corniche
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
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Families and friends gather in Sharjah for Eid festivities
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
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Eid Al Fitr draws residents to Sharjah’s popular waterfront
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
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Sharjah residents enjoy Eid festivities
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Huge turnout at Dubai Miracle Garden

The first day of Eid Al Fitr saw a huge turnout at Dubai Miracle Garden, one of the city’s most popular tourist destinations. Families, friends, and visitors lined up in long queues to enter the garden, eager to enjoy the colourful floral displays and festive atmosphere.

The vibrant gardens, coupled with Eid celebrations, created a perfect setting for photos, leisure, and family outings, reflecting the excitement and joy of residents and tourists alike during the holiday.

Early morning prayers mark the start of Eid

Earlier in the day, worshippers across the UAE gathered at mosques to perform Eid Al Fitr prayers, marking the start of the celebrations with devotion and unity. The morning prayers were followed by community gatherings, photo moments, and outdoor festivities, reflecting the joyous spirit of Eid celebrations across the emirates.

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Celebrating Eid Al Fitr: Residents greet each other after prayers at Al Noor Mosque, Sharjah.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
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Children distribute sweets after Eid Al Fitr prayers at Al Noor Mosque, Sharjah.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
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Joyful Eid moments: Friends and relatives exchange greetings at Al Noor Mosque, Sharjah.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
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Eid joy in Sharjah: Children delight worshippers with chocolates after Eid prayers at Al Noor Mosque.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
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Worshippers gather for Eid prayers at Al Noor Mosque, Sharjah.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
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Sharjah’s Al Noor Mosque sees large turnout for Eid prayers.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Related Topics:
RamadanTourist-destinationsUAESharjah

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