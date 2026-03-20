Eid celebrations across the UAE showcase unity, happiness, and community spirit
The first day of Eid brought smiles, laughter, and togetherness to residents across the UAE. Families and friends enjoyed the waterfront, children played in open spaces, and community members shared greetings and sweets.
From the morning prayers to the festive gatherings at Buhaira Corniche, the first day of Eid in Sharjah was a vivid display of community spirit, unity, and cultural celebration. Authorities’ efforts to maintain safety and order ensured that families and visitors could fully enjoy the holiday, reflecting the true joy and warmth of Eid in the emirate.
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Eid in Sharjah captured in photos: Residents flocked to Buhaira Corniche to mark Eid Al Fitr, bringing the waterfront to life with festive cheer.
The first day of Eid Al Fitr saw a huge turnout at Dubai Miracle Garden, one of the city’s most popular tourist destinations. Families, friends, and visitors lined up in long queues to enter the garden, eager to enjoy the colourful floral displays and festive atmosphere.
The vibrant gardens, coupled with Eid celebrations, created a perfect setting for photos, leisure, and family outings, reflecting the excitement and joy of residents and tourists alike during the holiday.
Earlier in the day, worshippers across the UAE gathered at mosques to perform Eid Al Fitr prayers, marking the start of the celebrations with devotion and unity. The morning prayers were followed by community gatherings, photo moments, and outdoor festivities, reflecting the joyous spirit of Eid celebrations across the emirates.