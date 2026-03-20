The first day of Eid brought smiles, laughter, and togetherness to residents across the UAE. Families and friends enjoyed the waterfront, children played in open spaces, and community members shared greetings and sweets.

From the morning prayers to the festive gatherings at Buhaira Corniche, the first day of Eid in Sharjah was a vivid display of community spirit, unity, and cultural celebration. Authorities’ efforts to maintain safety and order ensured that families and visitors could fully enjoy the holiday, reflecting the true joy and warmth of Eid in the emirate.