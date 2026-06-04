Videos surfaced online in the early hours of Thursday showing the actress making her way up the Alipiri footpath alongside her aunt, actor Maheshwari. There was nothing glamorous about the journey. She wore a simple kurta-pyjama, had her hair tied up in a bun, earphones in, and tackled the gruelling climb entirely barefoot. Clips along the way showed her taking quick breathers and stopping to greet fellow devotees who recognised her on the trail.