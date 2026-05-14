GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Egypt recovers decomposed bodies of 12 suspected illegal migrants on Mediterranean coast

Bodies washed ashore near Sidi Barrani east Egypt–Libya border

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
12 decomposed bodies of suspected migrants recovered by Egyptian authorities.
12 decomposed bodies of suspected migrants recovered by Egyptian authorities.
IANS

Egyptian authorities recovered the decomposed bodies of 12 suspected irregular migrants on a beach in the Abu Ghalila area near the city of Sidi Barrani on Egypt’s north-western Mediterranean coast on Thursday.

Residents discovered the bodies after waves washed them ashore alongside wooden debris believed to be from a boat, local sources said.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Egypt’s Matrouh Ambulance Authority dispatched emergency vehicles to the area, about 140km west of Marsa Matrouh, and transferred the bodies to Matrouh General Hospital.

Medical sources in Matrouh said preliminary examinations showed that most of the bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition, making identification difficult.

Search operations along the coast were still ongoing amid concerns that additional bodies could be recovered, the sources added.

A medical source said that if more decomposed bodies are found, authorities would collect DNA samples to help determine the identities and ages of the victims.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Egypt

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The judge admitted that he killed his ex-wife to end ongoing problems.

Former judge arrested over public shooting of ex-wife

1m read
The teenager stabbed her brother with a kitchen knife in what was described as a “joke” while preparing food (For illustrative purposes)

'Kitchen joke' turns deadly as teen kills her brother

1m read
He was taken to hospital in an attempt to save him but was pronounced dead shortly after

Egyptian lawyer dies after collapsing in courtroom

1m read
Dana Gas clears Egypt dues after $20 million payment

Dana Gas clears Egypt dues after $20 million payment

2m read