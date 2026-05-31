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Egypt uncovers rare funerary treasure at ancient Heliopolis cemetery

The discovery was made by an Egyptian archaeological mission

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The discovery was made by an Egyptian archaeological mission at the Panhesy cemetery site in Ain Shams, as part of the ancient city of Heliopolis, one of the most important religious centres of the ancient world, according to local media reports.
The discovery was made by an Egyptian archaeological mission at the Panhesy cemetery site in Ain Shams, as part of the ancient city of Heliopolis, one of the most important religious centres of the ancient world, according to local media reports.
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Egypt has uncovered a rare archaeological cache containing a near complete funerary assemblage, possible gold jewellery and ritual objects at the ancient Heliopolis necropolis in Cairo, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said on Sunday.

The discovery was made by an Egyptian archaeological mission at the Panhesy cemetery site in Ain Shams, part of the ancient city of Heliopolis, one of the most important religious centres of the ancient world, according to local media reports.

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Officials said the find included what is believed to be the first near complete funerary furniture assemblage discovered in the area, alongside a collection of rare artefacts linked to burial rituals.

Among the objects recovered were a copper mirror, alabaster kohl containers still containing traces of cosmetic material, an obsidian cosmetic vessel, blue faience jars, symbolic scarabs and a collection of yellow coloured metal earrings believed to be made of gold.

Archaeologists also uncovered faience amulets in the form of a duck and the Atef crown, as well as semi precious stones, some set within yellow metal frames thought to be gold.

The excavation additionally revealed mudbrick burial structures, limestone blocks bearing hieroglyphic inscriptions, and previously discovered coffins, including one containing gilded human remains believed to belong to a military figure.

Officials said the cemetery served as a burial ground for prominent individuals across several historical periods, including the Late Period, Roman era and Christian period.

The site forms part of the ancient city of Heliopolis, known in antiquity as On, which served as the principal centre of worship of the sun god Ra. Authorities said the discovery would help researchers better understand the evolution of religious beliefs, social life and funerary practices in one of ancient Egypt’s most sacred cities.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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