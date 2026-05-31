The discovery was made by an Egyptian archaeological mission
Egypt has uncovered a rare archaeological cache containing a near complete funerary assemblage, possible gold jewellery and ritual objects at the ancient Heliopolis necropolis in Cairo, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said on Sunday.
The discovery was made by an Egyptian archaeological mission at the Panhesy cemetery site in Ain Shams, part of the ancient city of Heliopolis, one of the most important religious centres of the ancient world, according to local media reports.
Officials said the find included what is believed to be the first near complete funerary furniture assemblage discovered in the area, alongside a collection of rare artefacts linked to burial rituals.
Among the objects recovered were a copper mirror, alabaster kohl containers still containing traces of cosmetic material, an obsidian cosmetic vessel, blue faience jars, symbolic scarabs and a collection of yellow coloured metal earrings believed to be made of gold.
Archaeologists also uncovered faience amulets in the form of a duck and the Atef crown, as well as semi precious stones, some set within yellow metal frames thought to be gold.
The excavation additionally revealed mudbrick burial structures, limestone blocks bearing hieroglyphic inscriptions, and previously discovered coffins, including one containing gilded human remains believed to belong to a military figure.
Officials said the cemetery served as a burial ground for prominent individuals across several historical periods, including the Late Period, Roman era and Christian period.
The site forms part of the ancient city of Heliopolis, known in antiquity as On, which served as the principal centre of worship of the sun god Ra. Authorities said the discovery would help researchers better understand the evolution of religious beliefs, social life and funerary practices in one of ancient Egypt’s most sacred cities.