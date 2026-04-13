The incident has sparked renewed debate over mental health and online safety
An Egyptian blogger has died after jumping from the 13th floor of a residential building in Alexandria’s Smouha district during a live broadcast on Facebook Reels, in an incident that has sparked widespread reaction and renewed debate over mental health and online safety.
Authorities identified the woman as Bassant Suleiman, who ended her life by jumping from the balcony of her apartment at dawn on Sunday. Emergency services rushed to the scene and transferred her body to a hospital, while the Public Prosecution launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident
According to initial findings, Suleiman had been experiencing severe psychological distress linked to personal and family challenges, including difficulties following her separation. Officials said investigations are ongoing, with a review of her recent social media activity and communications.
Reports indicate that Suleiman appeared visibly distressed during the live broadcast, delivering an emotional message in which she asked others to take care of her children before the fall. The footage was later widely circulated on social media.
In her final words, she said: "God is sufficient for me against gossip, backbiting, and false accusations... God is sufficient and the best trustee for those I assumed would support me and found no support from them.”
Bassant also wrote in a post prior to the broadcast: "Take care of my kids", before she climbed the railing and disappeared from view, which was followed by the sound of screams and a violent crash, indicating that she breathed her last after falling, amidst unsuccessful attempts by social media users to dissuade her through comments.
Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred around dawn, coinciding with Fajr prayers,, leading to a large gathering of worshippers from the mosque located beneath the building, only to be surprised by a security presence and ambulances beneath the building.
Authorities are working to establish the full sequence of events, including examining the broadcast and related online interactions. The case has prompted renewed calls for greater awareness of mental health pressures and responsible engagement on social media platforms.
Dr Maya Morsy, Minister of Social Solidarity, described the incident as a “final cry of pain”, warning that such cases reflect serious underlying social and psychological challenges.