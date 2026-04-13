New multi-entry visa allows repeated travel, stay in Egypt for up to 180 days per visit
Dubai: The Egyptian Embassy in Algeria has announced the launch of a new long-term entry visa for Algerian citizens, aimed at facilitating travel and strengthening ties between the two countries.
According to the announcement, the visa will be valid for up to five years and will allow multiple entries, enabling travellers to enter and exit Egypt several times without the need for repeated applications.
The new visa also permits holders to stay in Egypt for up to 180 days per visit, offering greater flexibility for tourism, business and family visits.
Officials said there will be no cap on the number of entries during the visa’s validity period, marking a significant easing of travel procedures for Algerian nationals.
The move is expected to boost tourism flows and economic exchange, while reflecting Egypt’s efforts to enhance regional connectivity and make travel more accessible for visitors from North Africa.