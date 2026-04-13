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Egypt launches long-term visas for Algerians, allows multiple entries

New multi-entry visa allows repeated travel, stay in Egypt for up to 180 days per visit

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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Egypt launches long-term visas for Algerians, allows multiple entries

Dubai: The Egyptian Embassy in Algeria has announced the launch of a new long-term entry visa for Algerian citizens, aimed at facilitating travel and strengthening ties between the two countries.

According to the announcement, the visa will be valid for up to five years and will allow multiple entries, enabling travellers to enter and exit Egypt several times without the need for repeated applications.

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The new visa also permits holders to stay in Egypt for up to 180 days per visit, offering greater flexibility for tourism, business and family visits.

Officials said there will be no cap on the number of entries during the visa’s validity period, marking a significant easing of travel procedures for Algerian nationals.

The move is expected to boost tourism flows and economic exchange, while reflecting Egypt’s efforts to enhance regional connectivity and make travel more accessible for visitors from North Africa.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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