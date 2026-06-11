Kuwait restores air traffic after temporary airspace closure amid regional tensions

Earlier, Kuwait had temporarily closed its airspace and diverted flights as a precautionary measure amid regional tensions, while Kuwait Airways also announced a temporary suspension of all flights during the disruption period.

The authority reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding passengers and air navigation safety, urging the public and travellers to rely on official channels for the latest updates and information.

It added that any new developments will be assessed immediately, with appropriate measures taken as required.

The DGCA said it is continuing to monitor the situation around the clock in coordination with relevant authorities inside and outside Kuwait to ensure the highest levels of safety and security in the country’s airspace.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.