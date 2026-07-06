Abu Dhabi authorities urge residents to secure homes before travelling

Civil Defence and police outline simple steps to prevent fires and break-ins
As many residents prepare for summer holidays, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority and Abu Dhabi Police have urged the public to take simple safety measures before leaving their homes, warning that a few minutes of preparation can help prevent fires and protect lives and property.
The authorities said many residential fires that occur while families are away could be avoided by following basic safety steps, such as disconnecting unnecessary electrical appliances, turning off the main gas supply and checking that smoke alarms are working properly.
Lieutenant Colonel Saeed Mohammed Al Afari, Head of the Public Safety Section at the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority in Al Dhafra Region, said home safety starts before residents leave for their trips.
He urged homeowners to unplug devices such as water heaters, battery chargers and other non-essential electrical appliances rather than simply switching them off. He also advised residents to check electrical wiring for damage, close the main gas valve and store gas cylinders in safe, well-ventilated areas.
Al Afari also warned against leaving lithium batteries, gas canisters and lighters exposed to direct sunlight, saying they could overheat and cause fires.
At the same time, Abu Dhabi Police called on residents to secure their homes before travelling as part of its “Summer in Safety” awareness campaign.
The police advised homeowners to lock all doors and windows, activate security systems and surveillance cameras where available, switch off unnecessary electrical appliances and safely store valuables before leaving.
Residents were also urged not to share travel plans or extended absences on social media, as such information could be used by criminals. Police recommended asking a trusted family member or friend to check on the property during long trips.
According to Civil Defence officials, common causes of fires in empty homes include electrical short circuits, overloaded sockets, chargers left plugged in, faulty appliances, gas leaks and flammable materials placed near heat sources.
Officials warned that fires in vacant homes are often detected later, allowing flames to spread before emergency teams arrive.
The authority also encouraged residents to subscribe to the Hassantuk smart fire alarm system, which connects smoke detectors directly to a 24-hour monitoring centre. The system sends immediate alerts when smoke or fire is detected, helping emergency teams respond more quickly even if homeowners are overseas.
As part of its wider prevention efforts, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence continues to invest in digital technologies and artificial intelligence to improve emergency response and raise public awareness through safety campaigns and practical guidance.
The authority stressed that home safety is a shared responsibility and encouraged families to make safety checks part of their travel routine.
Before leaving home, residents are advised to disconnect unused electrical appliances, switch off the gas supply, test smoke alarms, remove flammable materials from heat sources and make sure all doors and windows are securely locked.
Officials said these simple steps can help ensure holidays remain enjoyable while homes stay safe until their owners return.