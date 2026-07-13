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Dubai warns of Dh500 fine for abandoned vehicles this summer

Residents urged to protect vehicles, children as summer holidays begin across the emirate

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Inspection teams operate throughout the year to identify and remove abandoned vehicles from roads, public car parks and open sandy areas.
Inspection teams operate throughout the year to identify and remove abandoned vehicles from roads, public car parks and open sandy areas.
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Dubai: Dubai Municipality has urged residents not to leave vehicles unattended in public spaces during summer travel or extended absences, warning that neglected cars can detract from the city's appearance and result in fines.

With the annual holiday season under way, the municipality called on motorists travelling abroad to follow five measures to protect their vehicles, including avoiding parking in deserted or sandy areas, carrying out regular maintenance, arranging for periodic cleaning, using protective covers and parking only in designated, secure locations.

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It said leaving vehicles without maintenance or supervision for prolonged periods can negatively affect Dubai's urban landscape, stressing that preserving the emirate's clean and orderly appearance is a shared responsibility that depends on public awareness and compliance.

The municipality said its inspection teams operate throughout the year to identify and remove abandoned vehicles from roads, public car parks and open sandy areas.

Vehicles are first documented and issued with a warning ranging from three to 15 days, depending on their condition and location. Owners of vehicles registered in Dubai receive an SMS notification through records held by the Roads and Transport Authority.

If the vehicle remains in place after the warning period expires, it is removed in coordination with Emirates Parking and transferred to an impound yard in Al Awir.

Dubai Municipality said owners face a fine of Dh500, in addition to towing and impound charges, which vary according to the type and weight of the vehicle and the length of time it remains in storage. Additional fees may also apply if specialised equipment is required for removal.

The municipality said following the guidance helps protect vehicles, avoids penalties and supports efforts to maintain Dubai's high standards of cleanliness and quality of life.

Separately, the municipality issued seven safety recommendations for families using home swimming pools during the summer, as more residents turn to domestic pools during the school holidays.

It urged parents to supervise children at all times and avoid distractions such as mobile phones while children are swimming.

Other guidance includes securing pool areas when not in use, installing safety barriers, discouraging unsafe behaviour such as running, diving or rough play, carrying out regular maintenance, checking water treatment levels and keeping children away from drainage and suction outlets that could pose a drowning or injury risk. It also recommended ensuring an emergency shut-off switch is available if needed.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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