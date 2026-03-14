Blaze at petroleum storage site in Sharjah brought under control

The incident was caused by a leak in one of the tanks
Sharjah: Sharjah Civil Defence teams have brought under control a fire that broke out on Saturday evening at a commercial facility containing petroleum storage tanks in the Sajaa Industrial Area, authorities said.
The Emirate’s Civil Defence said the incident was caused by a leak in one of the tanks. Emergency crews responded after receiving a report at 9.02pm and immediately began firefighting and cooling operations in line with established procedures.
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Authorities said response teams are still at the site to continue containment measures, while specialised authorities are expected to launch an investigation into the cause of the incident.
No further details were immediately released.