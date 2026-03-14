GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Emergencies

Blaze at petroleum storage site in Sharjah brought under control

The incident was caused by a leak in one of the tanks

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
File photo used for illustrative purposes.
File photo used for illustrative purposes.

Sharjah: Sharjah Civil Defence teams have brought under control a fire that broke out on Saturday evening at a commercial facility containing petroleum storage tanks in the Sajaa Industrial Area, authorities said.

The Emirate’s Civil Defence said the incident was caused by a leak in one of the tanks. Emergency crews responded after receiving a report at 9.02pm and immediately began firefighting and cooling operations in line with established procedures.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Authorities said response teams are still at the site to continue containment measures, while specialised authorities are expected to launch an investigation into the cause of the incident.

No further details were immediately released.

Related Topics:
Sharjah

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sharjah Civil Defence boosts readiness for Eid Al Fitr

Sharjah Civil Defence boosts readiness for Eid Al Fitr

2h ago2m read
Brigadier Yousef Obaid Harmoul Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority

Sharjah strengthens emergency response readiness

2m read
Using fireworks in a dangerous manner can cause serious harm.

Think twice before lighting fireworks in Sharjah

2m read
Emergency crews responded immediately to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby facilities.

Abu Dhabi teams contain blaze in Al Muzoon area

1m read