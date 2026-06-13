8 K-Drama cliches you can predict after watching more than 10 shows: Umbrellas, amnesia and noble sacrifices

Hyun Bin pretends he never loved Son Ye-Jin in the cold interrogation scene in Crash Landing on You. She doesn't quite believe him, because she knows that the man has taken a bullet for her, but nevertheless the devastation is so raw that she collapses outside the room. True Beauty pulls a similar angle, though really, for no reason at all: Eunwoo's Suho has to leave the country for his father's surgery. He is going to be away for a year. He doesn't want Joo-Kyung to keep waiting for him. So he breaks up with her tearily on the phone. In Heirs, Park Shin-hye leaves Lee Min-ho without telling him, because she realises that she can't ever fit into his family. She escapes to the nearest seaside town, and when he tracks her down, she begs him to leave her alone. Tears, tears and so many tears.