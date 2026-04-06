XO, Kitty fans rally to boost Season 3 Rotten Tomatoes score from 35% to 59%, calling for Season 4

The initial backlash focused on concerns that Kitty’s character development was overshadowed by her new relationship dynamics with Minho (Sangheon Lee), even though many fans had eagerly anticipated them actually dating. There was also widespread frustration over Q’s cheating storyline, as well as Juliana (Regan Aliyah) being sidelined in the show. While these issues have been acknowledged by fans, including Anthony Keyvan, who plays Q as evident from his comments on TikTok videos, many still hope that Season 4 will address and redeem these flaws.