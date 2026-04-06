XO, Kitty fans rally to boost Season 3 Rotten Tomatoes score from 35% to 59%, calling for Season 4

XO Kitty is the spin-off from To All The Boys I've ever Loved
Netflix’s latest installment of the To All the Boys spinoff, XO, Kitty, is proving that a rough start in ratings doesn't define a season’s legacy. And the show is already No. 1 in over 70 countries.
While Season 3 initially debuted to a wave of coordinated mixed to negative reviews that saw the audience score dip to an all-time franchise low of 35%, dedicated fans have successfully turned the tide.
Through a grassroots effort to combat "review bombing," the audience meter on Rotten Tomatoes has surged back up to 59%, reflecting a more balanced perspective on Kitty’s senior year adventures at KISS. Fans have been sharing active support on Twitter, hoping for a possible Season 4 renewal where they can finally see the KISS crew graduate. Netflix has not confirmed anything yet.
The initial backlash focused on concerns that Kitty’s character development was overshadowed by her new relationship dynamics with Minho (Sangheon Lee), even though many fans had eagerly anticipated them actually dating. There was also widespread frustration over Q’s cheating storyline, as well as Juliana (Regan Aliyah) being sidelined in the show. While these issues have been acknowledged by fans, including Anthony Keyvan, who plays Q as evident from his comments on TikTok videos, many still hope that Season 4 will address and redeem these flaws.
However, as more viewers completed the season, a different narrative began to emerge. Fans on platforms like Reddit have been vocal in their support, praising the season for its high-energy ensemble scenes and the natural ease of the cast's chemistry.
Positive sentiment on social media highlights several key strengths of the new season:
Cast synergy: Many fans pointed out that the 'big scenes' featuring the full group were the strongest in the series to date, which include some dancing fun at Kitty's birthday, or when the group reunites to save Yuri (Gia Kim's) fashion show. Reddit fans have praised the warmth and friendship of the show, and also called the acting a lot more mature this time.
Binge-worthiness: Despite the initial scores, the show has dominated the Netflix Top 10, holding the No. 1 spot in multiple regions since its April 2 release.
Growth: Supporters argue that Kitty's decisions in Season 3 represent the realistic, messy hurdles of a student finding her footing in a high-pressure environment. Some did not agree with her jumping to conclusions about Minho cheating on her, calling the plotline far-fetched.
The recent rally has brought Season 3’s audience reception more in line with previous entries in the franchise, closing the gap created by the initial review surge.
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018) holds a critics’ score of 96% and an audience score of 84%.
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020) has a critics’ score of 78% and an audience score of 41%.
To All the Boys: Always and Forever (2021) stands at 79% from critics, with an audience score of 57%.
XO, Kitty Season 1 (2023) earned a critics’ score of 82% and an audience score of 60%.
XO, Kitty Season 2 (2025) improved slightly, with an 83% critics’ score and a 67% audience score.
XO, Kitty Season 3 (2026) currently sits at a 75% critics’ score and a 58% audience score.
With Kitty now in her senior year, the future of the series remains a major talking point. While rumors of Season 3 being the final chapter have circulated, the show’s massive viewership numbers, outpacing hits like Bloodhounds and Love on the Spectrum, suggest there is still a significant appetite for this world.
Creator Jenny Han remains busy with the expansion of her other literary universes, but the determination of the XO, Kitty fanbase has sent a clear message to Netflix: the audience isn't ready to say goodbye to KISS just yet.