Witnesses said the tragedy unfolded when one of the entry gates was closed and a group of devotees, allowed in earlier, fell from a staircase after a grill gave way — crushing scores of people waiting below.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m., when hundreds had gathered for darshan at the newly built temple, locally known as “Chinna Tirupati” (Mini Tirupati). Several victims sustained fractures and breathing difficulties as the crowd surged and suffocation spread through the narrow approach.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh described the incident as “very unfortunate,” blaming it on an unexpected rush and poor crowd management. “With only one entrance and one exit, the situation turned chaotic when the gate was closed. Someone tripped on the steps, and it led to a cascading fall,” he told reporters. “Most of the victims were women.”

Lokesh said the temple, which opens for darshan from 6 a.m. to 12 noon and again from 3 p.m., was not equipped to handle the massive turnout. “The queue system was not designed for such a large crowd,” he added.

In a stunning admission, Hari Mukunda Panda, the 94-year-old founder of the temple, said the police had not been informed about the special event. “I built the temple on my private land. Why should I inform the police or administration?” he said. Panda claimed he had not anticipated the surge in attendance: “Usually, devotees come one by one. But yesterday, many came together at once — we could not control it.”

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow, observing a two-minute silence for the victims and calling the incident “extremely painful.” He faulted the temple authorities for failing to alert the police. “If officials had been informed, proper arrangements could have prevented this tragedy,” he said, ordering a full investigation.

The temple, constructed just four months ago and modelled after the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, remains shut with police personnel stationed at its gates — a somber reminder of how a day of worship turned into one of Andhra Pradesh’s deadliest temple disasters in recent years.

