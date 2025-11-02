GOLD/FOREX
Andhra Pradesh bars devotees after temple stampede kills nine in Srikakulam

Eight women and boy among dead as crowd crush at private Venkateswara shrine turns fatal

Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
Jana Sena Party leader Srikakulam Urban Development Authority Chairman Korikana Ravikumar visits the stampede-affected area near the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, in Srikakulam on Saturday.
Dubai: The Andhra Pradesh police have barred devotees from entering the Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam district after a stampede killed nine people, including eight women and a boy, during Ekadashi darshan on Saturday.

The order came as investigators probed how a devotional gathering at the privately run shrine in Kasibugga turned fatal.

Witnesses said the tragedy unfolded when one of the entry gates was closed and a group of devotees, allowed in earlier, fell from a staircase after a grill gave way — crushing scores of people waiting below.

“We have barred devotees from entering the temple in view of the tragedy,” said Srikakulam Superintendent of Police K.V. Maheshwara Reddy, confirming that the temple remains locked as inquiries continue.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m., when hundreds had gathered for darshan at the newly built temple, locally known as “Chinna Tirupati” (Mini Tirupati). Several victims sustained fractures and breathing difficulties as the crowd surged and suffocation spread through the narrow approach.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh described the incident as “very unfortunate,” blaming it on an unexpected rush and poor crowd management. “With only one entrance and one exit, the situation turned chaotic when the gate was closed. Someone tripped on the steps, and it led to a cascading fall,” he told reporters. “Most of the victims were women.”

  • This year’s major religious stampedes

  • The Kasibugga tragedy adds to a growing list of deadly stampedes across India this year, many linked to overcrowding and inadequate crowd control at religious gatherings and public spaces.

  • January 29, 2025: Prayag Maha Kumbh Mela crowd crush, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh — At least 30 people died and many were injured when pilgrims surged at the bathing point during the festival.

  • February 15, 2025: New Delhi railway station crowd crush, New Delhi — Eighteen killed and several injured as pilgrims rushed to board trains, causing chaos on crowded platforms.

  • May 3, 2025: Sree Lairai Devi temple stampede, Shirgao, Goa — Six people died and dozens were injured after devotees fell on a slope near the temple during a major gathering.

  • July 27, 2025: Mansa Devi temple stampede, Haridwar, Uttarakhand — Six devotees were killed in a crush triggered by a snapped power line amid heavy crowds at the temple.

  • November 1, 2025: Kasibugga Venkateswara Swamy Temple stampede, Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh — Nine people, including eight women and a child, died as devotees surged during Ekadashi darshan.

Lokesh said the temple, which opens for darshan from 6 a.m. to 12 noon and again from 3 p.m., was not equipped to handle the massive turnout. “The queue system was not designed for such a large crowd,” he added.

In a stunning admission, Hari Mukunda Panda, the 94-year-old founder of the temple, said the police had not been informed about the special event. “I built the temple on my private land. Why should I inform the police or administration?” he said. Panda claimed he had not anticipated the surge in attendance: “Usually, devotees come one by one. But yesterday, many came together at once — we could not control it.”

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow, observing a two-minute silence for the victims and calling the incident “extremely painful.” He faulted the temple authorities for failing to alert the police. “If officials had been informed, proper arrangements could have prevented this tragedy,” he said, ordering a full investigation.

The temple, constructed just four months ago and modelled after the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, remains shut with police personnel stationed at its gates — a somber reminder of how a day of worship turned into one of Andhra Pradesh’s deadliest temple disasters in recent years.

