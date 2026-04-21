GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns plot by terror organisation targeting security, stability of UAE

UAE curbs destabilisation plots of Iran-linked terrorist group 'Wilayat al-Faqih'

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The UAE flag flies over the Abu Dhabi skyline.
The UAE flag flies over the Abu Dhabi skyline.
Shutterstock

ABU DHABI: The Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemned, in the strongest terms, the plots of the terrorist organisation linked to the “Wilayat al-Faqih” in Iran which was involved in secret activities aimed at undermining national unity and destabilising the security and stability of the United Arab Emirates through the planning and execution of systematic terrorist and sabotage operations.

These actions constitute a flagrant violation of international laws and conventions and pose a direct threat to the security and stability of societies.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The Muslim Council of Elders reaffirmed its absolute rejection of such criminal and terrorist plots and emphasizsed that adopting extremist ideologies and engaging in networks with external loyalties represents a dangerous deviation that contradicts the tolerant teachings of the Islam.

These teachings are based on loyalty to one’s homeland, safeguarding its security and stability, and reject all forms of violence, sabotage, and corruption on earth.

Confronting terror, extremist ideology

The Muslim Council of Elders called for the consolidation of international efforts to confront the threat of terrorist organisations and extremist ideologies.

It stressed that enhancing societal awareness and entrenching the values of citizenship and national belonging constitute the first line of defence against such challenges.

Furthermore, protecting homelands is a collective responsibility that requires constant vigilance and continuous cooperation to preserve security and stability.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Jordan condemns terrorist plot targeting UAE

Jordan condemns terrorist plot targeting UAE

47m ago1m read
Funds raised in good faith allegedly redirected to unauthorised groups.

Kuwait arrests 24 in plot to fund terrorist activities

2m read
Muslim Council of Elders condemns terror plot vs Kuwait

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terror plot vs Kuwait

1m read
UAE's Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar

UAE condemns terrorist plot targeting Kuwait

1m read