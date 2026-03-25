But if there's one thing that bridges both these categories: It's some good food, while being homebound. And no, that does not mean a takeaway at all, that just means looking inside your own kitchen and whipping up some warm, comfort bowl of food. As we've been told, the cloudy skies do create a mood board of their own, and so the serotonin levels dip. Your brain compensates by reaching for quick mood lifters, and you look for anything that comforts you.