Las Vegas performer claims Swift’s album name infringes on her long-built brand
Dubai: Taylor Swift is no stranger to legal battles, but her latest one comes from an unexpected corner. A Las Vegas performer named Maren Wade has filed a lawsuit against the pop star, claiming that Swift's latest album title, The Life of a Showgirl, infringes on a brand she has spent over a decade building.
Maren Wade is a singer and entertainer based in Las Vegas who has appeared on America's Got Talent. Back in 2014, she began writing a weekly column for the Las Vegas Weekly called 'Confessions of a Showgirl', documenting her life and experiences as a performer in the entertainment industry.
What started as a column gradually grew into something much bigger. Over the years, 'Confessions of a Showgirl' expanded into a podcast, a live cabaret show and eventually a touring production.
By 2015, Wade had trademarked the name, covering live stage performances, theatrical productions, television and more. In short, she built a brand around those words, piece by piece, over more than a decade.
The trouble began when Swift released her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, which debuted to enormous commercial success. The album leaned heavily into burlesque and art deco aesthetics, with feathered outfits and glamorous imagery, and was quickly accompanied by a wide range of branded merchandise sold across retail channels worldwide.
Wade's lawsuit, filed in a California federal court, argues that the two names are confusingly similar. Both share the phrase "of a Showgirl," follow the same structural pattern and are used in overlapping markets aimed at the same audiences. Her legal team argues that consumers could easily begin to assume that her brand is simply an imitation of Swift's, rather than the original.
"A solo performer who spent twelve years building a brand shouldn't have to watch it disappear because someone bigger came along," said Wade's lawyer, Jaymie Parkkinen, in a statement.
The lawsuit also points to a telling detail. When Swift's team applied to register The Life of a Showgirl as a trademark, the US Patent and Trademark Office reportedly refused the application on the grounds that it was confusingly similar to Wade's existing mark. Despite this, the lawsuit alleges, Swift continued using the name anyway without ever reaching out to Wade.
Wade's legal team argues that Swift, who has one of the most extensive trademark portfolios in the entertainment industry with over 170 active or pending registrations, was well aware of how trademark law works and chose to press ahead regardless.
Wade is asking the court to permanently bar Swift, her management, her record label UMG Recordings and her merchandising partners from using The Life of a Showgirl as a brand name on any products or services. She is also seeking all profits earned from merchandise sold under that name, along with additional financial damages and a jury trial.
Swift now faces a choice: settle the matter by buying out Wade's claim to the name, or fight the case in court. Neither Swift nor UMG has commented publicly on the lawsuit.
Beyond the legal details, there is an irony that Wade's own lawyer was quick to point out. Swift has a well-documented history of vigorously protecting her own trademarks, having previously sought to register phrases from her lyrics and album eras. The argument being made here is that the same protections she has sought for herself should apply equally to a smaller creator who built something long before Swift arrived on the scene.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.