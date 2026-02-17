GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Taylor Swift makes history again: 24 songs surpass 1 billion streams

From early hits to her latest, Swift’s songs are rewriting the streaming history books

Last updated:
Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP-MATT WINKELMEYER

Dubai: In a streaming era where numbers matter more than ever, Taylor Swift has once again reminded the world why she’s the reigning queen of pop.

The Cruel Summer singer just extended her own record as the female artist with the most songs to ever cross 1 billion streams on Spotify now standing at 24 individual tracks that have joined the platform’s elite “Billion Club”.

The latest addition to the list is Karma which recently pushed past the 1 billion streaming threshold marking Swift’s 24th track to do so.

Swift’s Spotify records aren’t limited to individual tracks. She’s already made history with other streaming achievements. Moneycontrol recently reported that Swift had become the first female artist to surpass 120 billion total streams on the platform.

It’s one thing for an artist to have a couple of tracks that big, it’s another to build an entire catalogue where two dozen songs have gone truly global. From Love story and Blank Space to recent standouts like Karma, Swift’s music continues to reach new listeners every day, years after many of these tracks first dropped.

Whether you’re a die‑hard Swiftie or not, it is safe to assume legacy isn’t just about Billboard chart moments anymore, it’s about how often people come back to your songs.

Related Topics:
hollywoodMusicTaylor Swift

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

FKA twigs attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Grammys Red Carpet: Who rocked the boldest fashion?

3m read
The legal battle between It Ends With Us co-stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively has taken a new turn

Justin Baldoni vs Blake Lively full fallout explained

3m read
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, right, appears with singer Taylor Swift after the Chiefs victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 26, 2025.

Is Taylor Swift getting married to Travis Kelce soon?

4m read
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively were rumoured to not be on talking terms since the latter's case against Justin Baldoni.

Taylor Swift attacks Justin Baldoni in new texts

3m read