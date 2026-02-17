From early hits to her latest, Swift’s songs are rewriting the streaming history books
Dubai: In a streaming era where numbers matter more than ever, Taylor Swift has once again reminded the world why she’s the reigning queen of pop.
The Cruel Summer singer just extended her own record as the female artist with the most songs to ever cross 1 billion streams on Spotify now standing at 24 individual tracks that have joined the platform’s elite “Billion Club”.
The latest addition to the list is Karma which recently pushed past the 1 billion streaming threshold marking Swift’s 24th track to do so.
Swift’s Spotify records aren’t limited to individual tracks. She’s already made history with other streaming achievements. Moneycontrol recently reported that Swift had become the first female artist to surpass 120 billion total streams on the platform.
It’s one thing for an artist to have a couple of tracks that big, it’s another to build an entire catalogue where two dozen songs have gone truly global. From Love story and Blank Space to recent standouts like Karma, Swift’s music continues to reach new listeners every day, years after many of these tracks first dropped.
Whether you’re a die‑hard Swiftie or not, it is safe to assume legacy isn’t just about Billboard chart moments anymore, it’s about how often people come back to your songs.