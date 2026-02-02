GOLD/FOREX
Grammys 2026 red carpet: FKA twigs, Addison Rae lead bold, playful fashion

Rising star Addison Rae stuns in custom Alaia dress on Grammys red carpet

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
FKA twigs attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
FKA twigs attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP

The 68th Grammys red carpet was a showcase of daring, expressive style, with stars embracing playful and rule-breaking looks.

Rising stars and legends alike turned heads:

  • FKA twigs brought her Eusexua album to life in a sheer beige Paolo Carzana dress with a book and orchid.

  • Addison Rae stunned in a plunging white Alaia gown; Sabrina Carpenter channelled Old Hollywood glamour in custom Valentino.

  • Lola Young and PinkPantheress embraced playful Vivienne Westwood looks, from toy-printed sweatsuits to Union Jack corseted gowns.

  • Flo, a first-time nominee, coordinated beaded black and royal blue outfits in tribute to Destiny’s Child.

  • Male stars pushed fashion boundaries: Yungblud in a bare-chest leather jacket, Darren Criss in a shimmering lace suit, and Sombr in silver Valentino.

The carpet also spotlighted social statements, with artists including Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Kehlani, and Rhiannon Giddens wearing protest apparel.

See photos of music’s biggest stars arriving for the Grammys:

1/19
FKA Twigs attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP
2/19
Sabrina Carpenter attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP
3/19
Addison Rae attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP
4/19
Darren Criss and Mia Swier attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP
5/19
sombr attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP
6/19
Lady Gaga attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP
7/19
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP
8/19
Olivia Dean attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP
9/19
Stella Quaresma, Renée Downer and Jorja Douglas of Flo attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP
10/19
Michelle Williams attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP
11/19
Laufey attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP
12/19
PinkPantheress attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP
13/19
Jason Carter and Michael Cleveland attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP
14/19
Margo Price attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP
15/19
Yungblud and Sharon Osbourne attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP
16/19
Kehlani attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP
17/19
Asante Madrigal attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP
18/19
Leon Thomas and guests attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP
19/19
Audrey Nuna, EJAE and Rei Ami of Kpop Demon Hunters attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP
