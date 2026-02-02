Rising star Addison Rae stuns in custom Alaia dress on Grammys red carpet
The 68th Grammys red carpet was a showcase of daring, expressive style, with stars embracing playful and rule-breaking looks.
FKA twigs brought her Eusexua album to life in a sheer beige Paolo Carzana dress with a book and orchid.
Addison Rae stunned in a plunging white Alaia gown; Sabrina Carpenter channelled Old Hollywood glamour in custom Valentino.
Lola Young and PinkPantheress embraced playful Vivienne Westwood looks, from toy-printed sweatsuits to Union Jack corseted gowns.
Flo, a first-time nominee, coordinated beaded black and royal blue outfits in tribute to Destiny’s Child.
Male stars pushed fashion boundaries: Yungblud in a bare-chest leather jacket, Darren Criss in a shimmering lace suit, and Sombr in silver Valentino.
The carpet also spotlighted social statements, with artists including Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Kehlani, and Rhiannon Giddens wearing protest apparel.
