FKA twigs brought her Eusexua album to life in a sheer beige Paolo Carzana dress with a book and orchid.

Addison Rae stunned in a plunging white Alaia gown; Sabrina Carpenter channelled Old Hollywood glamour in custom Valentino.

Lola Young and PinkPantheress embraced playful Vivienne Westwood looks, from toy-printed sweatsuits to Union Jack corseted gowns.

Flo, a first-time nominee, coordinated beaded black and royal blue outfits in tribute to Destiny’s Child.