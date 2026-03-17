Bruno Mars shuts down Taylor Swift ‘talentless’ claims: ‘Only love over here’

Bruno Mars responds after liking a controversial reel about Taylor Swift
Dubai: Grammy‑winning singer Bruno Mars unexpectedly found himself at the centre of one of the internet’s dramas when fans noticed something unusual on his social media account. A moment that might’ve been accidental quickly snowballed into a broad online discussion and Mars has now publicly addressed it to set the record straight.
The controversy began when users spotted that Mars’ verified Instagram account had liked a reel about fellow pop superstar Taylor Swift, with the video text labelling Swift as 'talentless.'
The post that ignited the controversy seems to have first appeared via social media news outlet Pop Base, though it was falsely linked to the verified X account of K-pop sensation BTS, possibly as a meme, creating confusion about its true source.
Hours after the situation began gaining traction online, Mars took to his X account and addressed the chatter directly. In a brief post, he emphasised that his history with Taylor Swift has always been positive. “Taylor has always been supportive and kind to me,” he wrote, adding a simple message of unity: “Only love over here.” He also encouraged followers to “spread love on these apps”.
As is often the case in social media controversies, context matters, and many fans and commentators quickly pointed out that an accidental like isn’t uncommon, especially for high‑profile figures who scroll quickly or let others manage their accounts.
Some fans even highlighted that Mars removed the like shortly after it was noted, adding fuel to the theory that it was a misclick. On platforms like Reddit, users debated whether the like should be taken as a genuine endorsement of the reel’s message or simply an unintentional interaction.
It’s no secret that fan communities, especially those around globally dominant artists like Taylor Swift are deeply invested in protecting their favourite stars. One fan chimed in on reddit, they acknowledged that the like on the post was indeed real but welcomed Mars’ clarification about his positive history with Taylor Swift. “Let’s just let this drama fade and move on,” they wrote, while also predicting that Swifties would likely swarm his comment sections in the coming days.
As of now, Bruno Mars’ clarification that there’s “only love” between him and Taylor Swift appears to have eased some of the initial backlash, even as fans continue to dissect the moment.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji