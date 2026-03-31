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Abdullah bin Zayed condemns terror plot in Bahrain, affirms UAE’s full solidarity

UAE backs Bahrain’s security after foiled Hezbollah-linked terror plot

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WAM
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Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs
WAM

ABU DHABI: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed the UAE's strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist plot foiled in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The plot involved a cell linked to the banned Hezbollah terrorist organisation, which attempted to collaborate with terrorist groups abroad in an act that threatened the security and safety of the Kingdom.

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE’s full solidarity and unwavering support for all measures taken by the Kingdom of Bahrain to safeguard its security and sovereignty.

He commended the efficiency and vigilance of the Bahraini security authorities in successfully foiling the plot and exposing those involved.

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed that the security of the Kingdom of Bahrain is an integral part of the UAE's security, and reiterated the UAE's support for all actions taken by Bahrain to maintain its security and stability, ensure the safety of its citizens and residents, and protect its national achievements

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