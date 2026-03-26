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UAE FM Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone calls with foreign ministers

Iran’s unprovoked terrorist missile attacks on UAE, brotherly nation discussed

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Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.
UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held phone calls with a number of foreign ministers to discuss the repercussions of Iran’s unprovoked and terrorist missile attacks on the UAE and several countries in the region.

Sheikh Abdullah held discussions with his following counterparts:

  • Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan;

  • Yvette Cooper, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom;

  • José Manuel Albares, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain;

  • Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France; and

  • Yermek Kosherbayev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The calls addressed the grave consequences of these developments for regional security and stability and their impact on the global economy and energy security.

Unprovoked, terrorist missile attacks

Sheikh Abdullah and the ministers strongly condemned the unprovoked and terrorist missile attacks, which constitute a flagrant violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and pose a direct threat to the security and sovereignty of states, as well as regional stability.

They also affirmed the right of the targeted countries to take all necessary measures to safeguard their sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to ensure the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors, in accordance with international law.

During the calls, Sheikh Abdullah expressed his appreciation for the solidarity shown by brotherly and friendly countries toward the UAE, affirming that all residents and visitors in the country are safe.

Sheikh Abdullah and the ministers also emphasised the importance of strengthening international cooperation and joint efforts to preserve regional security and stability, and to fulfill the aspirations of the region’s peoples for inclusive development and sustainable economic prosperity.

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