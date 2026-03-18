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Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone calls with foreign ministers, officials to discuss regional developments

Sheikh Abdullah condemns Iran's missile attacks in regional talks

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Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone calls with foreign ministers, officials to discuss regional developments

ABU DHABI: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held calls with a number of Foreign Ministers and Officials to discuss the latest regional developments and the repercussions of Iran’s unprovoked and terrorist missile attacks targeting the UAE and several countries in the region.

Sheikh Abdullah held discussions with Glauk Konjufca, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora of the Republic of Kosovo; Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait; Marco Rubio, Secretary of State of the United States of America; and Khaled El-Enany, Director-General of UNESCO.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and the ministers and officials strongly condemned Iran’s unprovoked and terrorist missile attacks against the UAE and countries in the region, stressing their categorical rejection of such acts that run counter to international law.

They also affirmed the right of the targeted countries to take all necessary measures to safeguard their sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity, and to ensure the safety of their citizens, residents, and visitors.

Solidarity

Sheikh Abdullah expressed his appreciation to the ministers and officials for their solidarity with the UAE, affirming that all residents and visitors in the country are safe.

The calls addressed the serious repercussions of Iran’s unprovoked and terrorist missile attacks for regional and international security and stability, as well as their negative impact on the global economy and energy security.

The discussions also underscored the importance of the international community working in a coordinated manner at this stage to contain tensions, while prioritizing political solutions, diplomatic pathways, and serious, responsible dialogue to resolve all outstanding crises, in a manner that contributes to strengthening security and stability for the peoples of the region.

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