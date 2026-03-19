GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Abdullah bin Zayed strongly condemns unprovoked, terrorist Iranian missile attack on West Bank in call with Hussein Al-Sheikh

UAE Foreign Minister condemns Iranian attack in call with Palestinian VP

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE and Hussein Al Sheikh, Vice President of the State of Palestine.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE and Hussein Al Sheikh, Vice President of the State of Palestine.
WAM

ABU DHABI: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, in a phone call with Hussein Al Sheikh, Vice President of the State of Palestine, strongly condemned the unprovoked and terrorist Iranian missile attack targeting the West Bank, which resulted in several civilian casualties and injuries.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended his sincere condolences to the Palestinian people over the victims of these terrorist attacks, and expressed his wishes for the swift recovery of all those injured.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of UAE and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

UAE FM holds phone calls with counterparts, officials

23m ago2m read
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of UAE and Minister of Foreign Affairs

UAE FM condemns Iranian terror attacks on UAE

2m read
Sheikh Abdullah receives condolences over UAE martyrs

Sheikh Abdullah receives condolences over UAE martyrs

1m read
Sheikh Abdullah's visit strengthens UAE-Kuwait ties

Sheikh Abdullah's visit strengthens UAE-Kuwait ties

1m read