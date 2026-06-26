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UAE, Iran discuss regional developments following US-Iran agreement

UAE urges full compliance with the agreement to support regional security and stability

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The two ministers reviewed the overall situation in the region and the latest regional developments in the aftermath of the agreement.
The two ministers reviewed the overall situation in the region and the latest regional developments in the aftermath of the agreement.
WAM

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has discussed with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi regional developments following the agreement and signing of a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran.

During a phone call, the two ministers reviewed the overall situation in the region and the latest regional developments in the aftermath of the agreement.

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Sheikh Abdullah stressed the importance of full compliance with the terms of the agreement to ensure an immediate and comprehensive halt to hostile acts in the region, respect for the sovereignty of states and the principles of good neighbourliness, strict adherence to international law, and the protection of maritime routes and the freedom of international navigation, including ensuring the uninterrupted flow of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

He also expressed hope that the ongoing negotiations would lead to positive outcomes that contribute to achieving lasting security and stability across the region.

Sheikh Abdullah said that serious diplomacy and responsible dialogue remain the best means of addressing regional and international crises in a way that fulfils people's aspirations for prosperity and development.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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